Venezuela’s Maduro decides to quit OAS

AP, CARACAS

Following through on its threat, Venezuela’s government announced it is quitting the Organization of American States (OAS), accusing the regional body of meddling in its internal affairs over weeks of political unrest.

The step was taken on Wednesday just hours after violent clashes in Caracas between security forces and protesters during yet another march against the socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Four weeks of anti-government demonstrations have been blamed for 29 deaths, and the opposition is showing no inclination to pull back.

Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Delcy Rodriguez announced the decision to withdraw from the OAS after a brief, but contentious meeting at the group’s Washington headquarters in which its permanent council voted in favor of holding a special session to evaluate the nation’s crisis.

International pressure has been mounting for Maduro to schedule delayed elections and free detained political activists.

Rodriguez accused the OAS of seeking to “intervene and take custody of our country, something that fortunately will never happen.”

Maduro on Tuesday night sent out a tweet calling for support against outside meddling in Venezuela’s affairs.

“Enough of interventionist abuses and violation of legality,” he said. “Venezuela is the cradle of the Liberators and we will respect it.”

Rodriguez had warned late on Tuesday that Venezuela would leave the OAS if the body proceeded with scheduling the special session, saying that US pressure on some members like Haiti to punish Venezuela had been considerable.

Tension has been steadily rising between Venezuela and a group of OAS members that includes the US since OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro issued a 75-page report last month accusing Maduro’s government of systematically violating human rights and standards of democracy.

The withdrawal announcement drew quick rebuke from Venezuelan opposition leaders.

Former Venezuelan representative Maria Corina Macahdo said Maduro’s exit from the OAS “formalized Venezuela’s outlaw status.”

Earlier on Wednesday, thousands of protesters marched on Caracas’ main highway seeking to deliver a message to the national ombudsman, whose job is to stand up for citizens’ rights, but who the opposition calls the “defender of the dictator.” They were met with plumes of tear gas that sent demonstrators running.

Opposition leaders said Juan Pablo Pernalete Llover, a 20-year-old college student, was killed during the protests.

Ramon Muchacho, a Caracas-area mayor, said at least 22 others were injured, 14 seriously, while elsewhere, children were evacuated from a school after being exposed to tear gas.

In all, 29 people have been killed, more than 400 injured and nearly 1,300 detained in the month-long unrest.