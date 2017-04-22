South Korea accused of targeting gay soldiers

AP, SEOUL

A watchdog says South Korea’s army is hunting down and prosecuting homosexual service personnel after a video of two male soldiers having sex was posted on the Internet earlier this year, stoking fear in an already persecuted minority group.

Military investigators looking into the case have threatened soldiers to out their gay peers, confiscated mobile phones to check communication records and even used dating apps to dupe soldiers into revealing their sexual identity, said Lim Tae-hoon, the head of Military Human Rights Center for Korea, which tracks abuses in the armed forces.

The South Korean army said it is conducting a proper criminal investigation into soldiers allegedly involved with filming and uploading the video, which is a violation of the nation’s communications laws and a military penal code that makes homosexual activity punishable by up to two years in prison.

The army has denied allegations that investigators are using the case to embark on a broader mission to weed out homosexual soldiers.

“Military investigators used the information they gained from the investigation on the sex video to track down other gay soldiers in the army, starting by forcing the suspects to identify who they had sex with and then widening their search from there,” said Lim, who said a soldier tipped his group off about the alleged crackdown.

In conservative South Korea, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people are harshly stigmatized, and struggle to be politically visible, while a powerful Christian lobby immobilizes politicians seeking to pass anti-discrimination laws.

That stigma is amplified in the military, where most able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve about two years as the nation maintains a large force in the face of potential conflict with North Korea.

Gay men are not exempt from conscription, but are banned from engaging in homosexual activity while serving, leading to an environment in which they serve without revealing their sexual identity for fear of discrimination and reprisals.

“South Korea’s military doesn’t exclude gay men from compulsory duty, but once they enter the military they are seen as dangerous and treated as potential criminals, as the ongoing army investigation shows,” said Han Ga-ram, an openly gay human rights lawyer.

He said the investigation had “touched off fear in the LGBT community.”

“Hate crimes against LGBT people are already a serious problem and the government could make it worse by sending the wrong message by punishing gay men in the military,” Han said.

The army does not reveal information about how often it pursues cases against homosexual soldiers, but Lim said in the five years before this one he knows of only two cases where soldiers were prosecuted for homosexual activity.

Since the start of the year, more than 30 soldiers have come under investigation and one has been arrested, an army captain who did not know the soldiers involved, Lim said.

“The soldiers who are being investigated had sex with their partners under mutual consent and not inside the barracks,” Lim said. “The army has infringed on the realms of privacy and is falsely claiming that these soldiers committed wrongdoing.”

Lim said the arrested captain had never met the soldier who uploaded the video and he was arrested for allegedly obstructing the investigation by delaying his appearance for questioning due to his lawyer’s schedule.