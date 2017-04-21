Agencies

SPAIN

Chinese sex gang busted

Police have arrested 25 Chinese nationals suspected of forming a criminal gang whose primary business was trafficking and sexually exploiting women in Barcelona brothels. Eleven of the 25 arrested on Monday last week have been detained pending further investigation, police said in a statement on Wednesday. The rest were released without charges, but their passports were confiscated. Twenty-two Chinese women who had been forced to work as prostitutes were freed during the operation, which followed nearly eight months of investigation. The gang is also suspected of attempted murder, growing and dealing cannabis, among other drugs, and of having criminal connections in the Netherlands, Britain and Canada.

PUERTO RICO

Wanted: partner for flamingo

A legislator has filed a measure to find a partner for a lone pink flamingo that has drawn tourists to his district for the past eight years. Joel Franqui Atiles said that new businesses have opened in the northern coastal town of Camuy thanks to the jump in tourism, El Nuevo Dia newspaper reported on Wednesday. Atiles said he wanted to find a partner for the flamingo to keep attracting visitors and ensure that the bird remains healthy and protected. Flamingos are a rare sight in the nation, so the lone bird drew hordes of curious onlookers when it first appeared in Camuy in January 2009. It has since remained in the area.

UNITED STATES

Man’s DAPA status valid

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday reversed its position on the status of a man who has sued over his deportation to Mexico, acknowledging he was enrolled in a program to shield people who came to the country as young children. Juan Manuel Montes, 23, was entitled to stay until Jan. 25 next year under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DAPA) program, said the department, which broke from its position a day earlier that his status expired in August 2015 and was not renewed. However, it said Montes acknowledged under oath that he entered the country illegally on Feb. 19, forcing him to lose status because it was an admission that he left without required permission. Montes’ attorneys say their client is believed to be the first known DACA recipient to be deported by President Donald Trump.

UNITED STATES

Dying man gets ‘last wish’

A 75-year-old man died “peacefully” at his home in Oregon after his ex-wife led him to believe that President Donald Trump had been impeached. Michael Garland Elliott died earlier this month after Teresa Elliott, his ex-wife and best friend, broke the false news to him, according to his obituary published in the Oregonian. “Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded,” the obituary said. Teresa Elliott told several media outlets that her ex-husband was appalled by Trump’s election and she wrongly told him he had been impeached so he could die happy. Michael Elliott, who was born in Virginia and later moved to California, was a Porsche enthusiast and was passionate about golf, the humourous obituary said. Although his marriage to Teresa Elliott ended, the pair had remained friends after their divorce “and hers was the last voice Mike heard,” it said. Dozens of tributes have been posted on the Oregonian’s “guest book” to honor the man. “This was the best dang obituary I’ve ever read,” one person wrote. “May its words be prophecy.”