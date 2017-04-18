Agencies

ISRAEL

Inmates go on hunger strike

Hundreds of incarcerated Palestinians yesterday launched a hunger strike following a call from Palestinian Legislator and prisoner Marwan Barghouti, a Palestinian National Authority official said. Authority prisoners affairs head Issa Qaraqe said that “about 1,300 Palestinian prisoners” were participating in the hunger strike and the number could rise.” Barghouti is serving a life sentence over his role in the violent Second Intifada. The strike was called in connection with Palestinian Prisoners Day, which is observed annually.

COLOMBIA

Grenade in club injures 36

At least 36 people were injured on Saturday after a grenade detonated inside a nightclub in the town of San Pedro, officials said. Two of the injured were hospitalized at an intensive care unit in the town, which is located in Valle del Cauca State. Police said the attack might have targeted the owners of the establishment, but they are also investigating if it was provoked by a rivalry between warring drug traffickers in the area.

UNITED KINGDOM

Al-Assad to lose citizenship

Lawmakers on Sunday called on the government to strip Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s wife, Asma al-Assad, of her British citizenship, for supporting her husband’s regime during the country’s ongoing war. The Liberal Democrats’ Foreign Affairs Spokesman Tom Brake accused Asma al-Assad of using her international profile to defend “a barbarous regime. [Secretary for Foreign Affairs] Boris Johnson has urged other countries to do more about Syria, but the British government could say to Asma al-Assad — either stop using your position to defend barbaric acts, or be stripped of your citizenship.” The 41-year-old, who is believed to hold joint British-Syrian nationality, has stood by her husband’s side in his rare public appearances.

UNITED KINGDOM

Bodies of archbishops found

A London museum on Sunday revealed that the remains of five archbishops of Canterbury were discovered inside a secret tomb beneath its building. The Garden Museum posted a statement and video revealing the find, which was made more than a year ago. The museum sits on a site that used to house the former St Mary-at-Lambeth church and is located next to the archbishop of Canterbury’s London residence. The remains were found while builders were renovating the building. Museum director Christopher Woodward said five archbishops were buried in the tomb, including Richard Bancroft, who became archbishop in 1604 and played a major role in production of the King James Bible.

FRANCE

Hundreds protest Le Pen

Hundreds of demonstrators on Sunday marched to protest far-right National Front leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, saying that basic freedoms would disappear if she were elected. Some protesters threw firebombs at police during the march from suburban Aubervilliers to a Paris neighborhood where Le Pen was scheduled to hold a rally yesterday. Officers responded with tear gas during the small skirmishes. Protester Fernanda Marrucchelli said Le Pen’s anti-immigration party “is fighting our essential freedoms, our rights, no matter if we are French or immigrant.” A banner at the front of the march read “Paris-Suburbs Against the National Front.”

AUSTRALIA

Missing crocodile found

A young freshwater crocodile found sunbathing on a riverbank in suburban Sydney by a family on their Sunday stroll has been returned to the zoo from where it was stolen. The weary-looking crocodile put up little resistance when grabbed behind the neck, Aaron Hughes told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “Basically it did look a bit malnourished and we weren’t sure what to do,” he said. Police said the young crocodile was one of two, named Snap and Crackle, who were stolen from the Get Wild Animal Experiences travelling zoo last month. “We are so very pleased to announce today we had one of our missing crocodiles returned,” the zoo said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “He is very cold, thin and lethargic, but we are hoping with some TLC [tender loving care] he will be back to normal in no time.”