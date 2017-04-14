Eight-year-old boy goes on joyride for McDonald’s burger

AFP, WASHINGTON

Talk about a craving: An eight-year-old American boy drove his father’s van to a McDonald’s because he just had to have a cheeseburger.

The Ohio boy said he learned to drive by watching YouTube videos, the Weirton Daily Times reported of Sunday evening’s adventure.

The child, at the wheel with his four-year-old sister riding shotgun, drove for about a kilometer, stopping at red lights and letting traffic pass before he executed a left turn into the McDonald’s in the town of East Palestine in eastern Ohio, the newspaper said.

Their parents were asleep at home, it added.

Police were alerted by people who saw the boy driving through town.

When he pulled up to the drive-through window, employees thought it was all a joke.

“The workers thought that the parents were in the back, but obviously they weren’t,” East Palestine police officer Jacob Koehler told the newspaper.

When police showed up, the boy started crying because he thought he had done something wrong, it added.

The kids’ grandparents were called to take them to the police station, and in the meantime they got a cheeseburger, chicken nuggets and fries.

The parents picked their kids up at the police station and no charges were filed, the newspaper said.