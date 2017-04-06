Agencies

PAKISTAN

Taliban attack kills six

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide attack yesterday on an army census team that killed at least six people and wounded 18 in Lahore. Punjab government spokesman Malik Ahmed Khan said the blast, which hit an army vehicle taking part in the nation’s first census in nearly two decades, killed four soldiers and two civilians. TV footage showed security personnel blocking off the street around the site of the explosion, close to an elite police training school that was the site of a Pakistani Taliban attack in 2009. The army has been closely involved in the census, with soldiers accompanying civilian enumerators, a move authorities say is needed to prevent collectors being intimidated by local political figures trying to slant sensitive population data in their areas. Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the census would be completed “at any cost.” Muhammad Khurassani, a spokesman for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, issued a statement claiming responsibility.

IRAN

Two killed in 6.1 quake

At least two people died when a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck near the holy city of Mashhad yesterday, local media reported. The quake struck at 10:39am about 80km southeast of the nation’s second-largest city, in an area called Sepidsang. Two people have been reported dead and four injured, local officials told state television, with four villages said to have been badly damaged. Rescue teams have been sent to affected areas, where about 20 aftershocks have been reported. “It was horrible. It made a lot of noise. Everything was shaking,” a Mashhad resident said by telephone. Iran lies on a major fault line and has frequent earthquakes.

AUSTRALIA

Record meth haul seized

Police have seized 903kg of crystal methamphetamine that was smuggled from China inside boxes of hollow floorboards — the largest ever haul of the illicit drug in the nation, officials said yesterday. Law enforcement agencies valued the seizure, mostly found in a Melbourne warehouse in February, at almost A$900 million (US$680 million). Two Australian men, aged 53 and 36, had been charged with commercial drug trafficking and face a potential life prison sentence if convicted, police said, adding that they are searching for another two suspects in Melbourne.

FINLAND

Xi Jinping visits Finland

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday met his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, in Helsinki, saying there was “great potential” for future bilateral trade ties. Xi’s visit marks the first by a Chinese leader since 1995. “Over the past 67 years of diplomatic ties, the China-Finland relationship has enjoyed steady and sound growth despite the changing international landscape,” Xi said in a statement late on Tuesday after arriving in Helsinki. China is Finland’s fifth-largest trading partner and Xi said he saw “great space and potential for further economic cooperation and trade.” Ahead of Xi’s and Niinisto’s official encounter yesterday, Finns were hoping Xi would make Finland the next destination for Beijing’s famed “panda diplomacy.” Finnish and Chinese officials have been in lengthy talks over China leasing a pair of giant pandas to Ahtari zoo in central Finland, where the construction of a new panda cage costing more than 8 million euros (US$8.5 million) is well under way.