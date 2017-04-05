Creepy crawly cargo mailed to Australia in two shoe boxes

AFP, SYDNEY

Australian customs officers got more than they bargained for when two shoe boxes arrived from Europe with venomous snakes, exotic spiders and scorpions found slithering inside the “creepy crawly cargo.”

The unusual discovery was made last month in Melbourne in two mailed boxes that were identified as coming from northern Europe.

The parcel included six venomous vipers native to Southeast Asia, three ball pythons, nine large tarantulas from Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, plus Asian forest scorpions.

Australian Border Force officers in a statement yesterday headlined “Creepy Crawly Cargo” said they posed a high biosecurity risk because they could carry pests and diseases that are not present in Australia, and was therefore a serious issue.

However, the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources also saw the lighter side.

“This detection appears to be a clear attempt to get around the rules that are in place to protect us all,” department biosecurity official Lyn O’Connell said.

“No spider is a match for our biosecurity web. We get our tails up when there are scorpions in the mail, and if you try to send exotic snakes, beware if we find intentional noncompliance, we bite back with the full force of the law,” O’Connell said.

Investigations are continuing into the source of the shipment with officials believing they were destined for the black market, where live reptiles are in demand as pets.