Agencies

FRANCE

Chinese protest continues

About 6,000 people on Sunday took part in angry protests in Paris against the death of a Chinese man shot and killed when police responded to a call at his apartment last month, police said. The rally was organized by several Chinese associations and as with previous rallies held over the past week, there were sporadic skirmishes between protesters and security forces. Some of the demonstrators threw bottles, eggs and fruit, prompting the police to respond with tear gas during clashes that lasted more than an hour. On March 26, Liu Shaoyo (劉少堯), a 56-year-old father of five, was shot by a police team called to his apartment in northeast Paris over a suspected domestic dispute.

FRENCH GUIANA

Workers demand US$2.7bn

Labor leaders behind massive strikes have rejected a US$1 billion aid package offered by the French government, demanding instead more than US$2.5 billion right away. The South American territory, which is administered as a region of France, has been in the grip of industrial unrest for the past 10 days, with representatives of the Guianese calling for the area to be given “special status.” “We demand 2.5 billion euros [US$2.7 billion] immediately,” said Olivier Goudet, a spokesman for the grouping of unions, who had earlier met with French Minister of Overseas Ericka Bareigts.

ARMENIA

Ruling party wins election

Early results in Sunday’s parliamentary election shows the country’s ruling party has won just under half of the vote. The election was the first since the ex-Soviet nation amended its constitution to expand the powers of parliament and the prime minister. The Central Election Commission yesterday said that 94 percent of the ballots counted showed Republican Party of Armenia President Serzh Sargsyan winning 49 percent of the vote. The bloc led by businessman Gagik Tsarukian trailed with 28 percent. Two more parties also looked set to clear the 5 percent barrier necessary to get seats in parliament.

UNITED STATES

Teen arrested over rape

Police in Chicago have arrested a 14-year-old boy and are seeking a 15-year-old in connection with the gang rape of a teenage girl that was broadcast on Facebook Live last month, authorities said on Sunday. Police were working to identify other suspects — the Facebook video, since taken down, showed as many as six — but the trauma suffered by the 15-year-old victim was complicating the investigation, area commander Brendan Deenihan told a news conference. “She’s just having a difficult time even communicating what occurred to her,” Deenihan said, adding that the teen had been cyberbullied by people belittling her ordeal and that her family had received threats. More arrests were expected soon, he said. The 14-year-old suspect faces at least three juvenile felony charges, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, police said.

SOMALIA

Indian ship hijacked

An Indian commercial ship off the coast of the country has been hijacked and the vessel is heading toward the shore, a former government anti-piracy official said yesterday. “We understand Somalian pirates hijacked a commercial Indian ship and [it is heading] toward Somalia shores,” said Abdirizak Mohamed Dirir, a former director of the anti-piracy agency in the Puntland region.

MYANMAR

Karaoke fire kills 15

At least 15 people have died after a fire ripped through a karaoke bar on Sunday night, trapping revelers inside smoke-filled rooms. Eleven men and four women died when the blaze consumed the top floor of the Shwe Myat Min Thamee KTV bar in the town of Magway, northwest of the capital, Naypyidaw. Magway region fire department Director Aung Win Sein yesterday said the electrical system had apparently overheated and set fire to the sound-proof lining inside the singing rooms. Police have opened two cases against the bar owner for negligence.