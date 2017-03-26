Agencies

CHINA

Accident at plant kills nine

An operation platform collapsed at a power plant yesterday, killing nine people and injuring two, Xinhua news agency said. The accident, in the southern province of Guangdong, happened at the No. 7 Thermal Power Plant in the provincial capital, Guangzhou, Xinhua said, citing sources with the local government. The plant is still under construction. The government has launched an investigation. Accidents are relatively common at industrial plants in China.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Man rescued after 56 days

A Philippine fisherman has been rescued in Papua New Guinea after drifting at sea for 56 days, but his uncle died during the ordeal, a report said yesterday. The men left General Santos in the southern Philippines in January, but hit bad weather and were swept out to sea, the Post Courier reported after a fishing boat spotted Roland Omongos, 21, on March 9. Citing local police, the newspaper said the pair had no food and the survivor’s uncle died. It said Omongos kept his body for as long as possible, but was forced to throw it overboard when it started to decompose. He survived on two five-liter containers of water and was found weak and distressed by the Bermadethe Marie, which was journeying from Wewak to Rabaul, a town on the island of New Britain.

UNITED KINGDOM

Reality TV, but not on TV

The remaining contestants on a reality TV series have emerged after surviving 12 months in the Scottish wilderness — fending off hunger, infighting and fatigue — only to learn that the show stopped broadcasting after four episodes, the last of them in August last year. A Channel 4 spokeswoman said more footage would be aired “later this year,” but no date had been confirmed. The show, Eden, was billed as a unique social experiment in which 23 men and women living in isolation “would take on the challenge of building a new life and creating a society from scratch,” according to a statement promoting the show. The contestants were taken to a 240 hectare estate on the remote Ardnamurchan Peninsula Over time, all but 10 contestants quit the show, the Press and Journal of Aberdeen, Scotland, reported. Those who left cited concerns about health and safety, boredom and swarms of midges. Goats, sheep, pigs and chickens, and equipment for fishing and hunting were supplied. Materials for building, cooking and safety and hygiene were also provided. However, for some, the primitive accommodations proved too much, and they took to getting food and liquor from the pockets of civilization that dot the region, according to news accounts.

HONG KONG

Hawking hologram speaks

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has spoken to a Hong Kong audience by hologram. The British scientist appeared on Friday before an audience of hundreds who cheered and snapped pictures with their cellphones as he discussed his career and answered questions about the possibility of life on other planets, the use of technology in education and the impact of Brexit on Britain. The 75-year-old said the election of US President Donald Trump was one in a string of “right-wing successes” that would have grave implications for the future of scientific innovation and discovery. “With Brexit and Trump... we are witnessing a global revolt against experts,” he said, making his first appearance in Hong Kong since 2006.