Trump Jr criticized for goading Khan

Donald Trump Jr is facing a backlash for criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan with a scornful tweet sent hours after an attack at the Houses of Parliament in London left four dead, including a police officer.

US President Donald Trump’s eldest son tweeted a link to a story in the Independent in September last year, which quoted Khan saying terror attacks were “part and parcel of living in a big city,” and “I want to be reassured that every single agency and individual involved in protecting our city has the resources and expertise they need to respond in the event that London is attacked.”

“You have to be kidding me?!” Trump Jr tweeted, quoting the headline: “Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan.”

It is unclear if the president’s son read the article or understood that the quote was from six months ago and not a response to the attack on Wednesday, which police are treating as a terrorist incident.

The tweet earned criticism in the US and Britain, including from Wes Streeting, the lawmaker for Ilford North and former National Union of Students president.

“You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace,” Streeting wrote.

“Is this helpful @DonaldJTrumpJr?” tweeted Ciaran Jenkins, a correspondent with Channel 4 News.

“Did you even read the article before goading London’s Mayor during a live incident?” she wrote.

“Headline is based on very first sentence, which if you’d bothered to read it could apply to any major city in the world,” Jenkins added.

Others on Twitter pointed Trump Jr to Khan’s actual response to the attack on Wednesday, in which he said: “Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism.”

“I want to reassure all Londoners and all our visitors not to be alarmed. Our city remains one of the safest in the world. London is the greatest city in the world, and we stand together in the face of those who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life. We always have and we always will,” Khan said.

Khan’s comments last year came after a bombing in New York City that injured 29 people.

It is not the first time Trump Jr has gotten into trouble for his tweets.

In September last year, he compared Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles, prompting a widespread backlash. He also faced criticism for sharing a white supremacist meme.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.