Duterte ‘trusts’ China not to build on disputed shoal

Reuters, MANILA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday said he trusted China would not build anything on a disputed South China Sea shoal because he was given its “word of honor” and Beijing would not want to jeopardize a new friendship.

Duterte was commenting amid a furor in the Philippines stemming from remarks last week by the mayor in charge of China-controlled disputed islands and reefs, who said preparatory work was being planned to build several monitoring stations, including on the Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which is also claimed by Taiwan.

“I was informed that they are not going to do anything at Panatag out of respect for our friendship,” he told a news conference early yesterday, referring to the shoal by its local name.

“‘We will build nothing there’ — that was the assurance given by the Chinese government,” he said. “They are not going to build anything ... because they do not want to jeopardize our friendship.”

He said China “has a word of honor,” but he did not say when he received this assurance.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) on Wednesday said the reports about a monitoring station were “mistaken” and “not true.”

China’s activities in the South China Sea have been closely watched by the Philippines, which has seen Beijing build and arm artificial islands in its 200 nautical mile (370.4km) exclusive economic zone.

The Scarborough Shoal is symbolic of the Philippines’ long struggle to assert itself against China’s maritime ambitions. Located 199.5km off the Philippine coast, the rocky outcrop was a rich fishing ground for Filipinos until China’s coastguard blockaded the area in 2012.

In a barb aimed at the US, Duterte said countries should avoid escalating tensions, because missteps could be catastrophic.

“Why do you have to go there and look for friction,” he said. “Friction causes an explosion ... then you can have war.”

“It’s a very important word for all of us: Miscalculation,” he said.