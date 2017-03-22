Agencies

GUATEMALA

Police attacked, two dead

Two policemen were killed on Monday night and eight wounded in attacks on police across the nation, authorities said, hours after a bloody riot in a juvenile detention center was put down. A civilian was also injured in the attacks, authorities said. Eight attacks were carried out against police stations and patrol cars in the capital, Guatemala City, while another assault occurred in western Quetzaltenango department, authorities said. The assaults in Guatemala City appeared to have been carried out by the Barrio 18 gang, one of two powerful rival gangs, a police spokesman said. Seven gang members were detained, the spokesman said.

UNITED STATES

Rich want tax hike

Some of the wealthiest New Yorkers are asking the state to raise their taxes. Eighty people, including financier George Soros and Steven Rockefeller, wrote to lawmakers and Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo saying they and other top earners should pay more to support schools, roads, bridges and programs to help poor and homeless residents of the state. “Now is the time to invest in the long-term economic viability of New York,” the letter reads. “We need to invest in pathways out of poverty and up the economic ladder for all of our fellow citizens, including strong public education from pre-K to college. And, we need to invest in the fragile bridges, tunnels, waterlines, public buildings, and roads that we all depend on.” The letter endorses a plan that would create new, higher income tax brackets for top earners to raise a projected US$2 billion. A similar letter last year was largely ignored by lawmakers.

CUBA

Dissident given three years

A dissident described by Amnesty International as a prisoner of conscience has been sentenced to three years in prison on an assault charge that his backers describe as fabricated, his wife said on Monday. Eduardo Cardet, a physician who heads the Christian Liberation Movement, was found guilty of attacking a police officer, Cardet’s wife, Yaimary Vecino, said. Vecino said Cardet would appeal the sentence. Vecino said her husband was arrested a day after returning from a trip to the US. She said security agents accused him of assaulting one of them. Amnesty says five witnesses said Cardet was pushed off his bicycle and detained by five agents as he returned home from visiting his mother on Nov. 30.

UNITED STATES

Man sentenced for theft

A North Dakota man was sentenced on Monday to nearly three years in prison for his role in the theft of copper wire from Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan. Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Benjamin Guidry was convicted of theft of government property. In February 2013, Guidry was working for an Afghan company when he solicited two civilian contractors to obtain materials for him in exchange for cash. The contractors reported him to Army Criminal Investigations Command, which set up a sting operation.

MOZAMBIQUE

Hammond hurt in crash

TV presenter Richard Hammond has reportedly been injured after falling off a motorbike while filming for Amazon Prime’s The Grand Tour. Copresenter Jeremy Clarkson told the Sun newspaper: “He really did hurt himself quite badly.” The crash happened in the past two weeks and Hammond has since made a full recovery. Asked if Hammond had been taken to hospital, Clarkson said: “We don’t do hospitals.”