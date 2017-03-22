Illegal border crossers rile Canadians

Reuters, WINNIPEG, Manitoba and OTTAWA

Nearly half of Canadians want to deport people who are illegally crossing into Canada from the US, and a similar number disapprove of how Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is handling the influx, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday.

A significant minority, four out of 10 respondents, said the border crossers could make Canada “less safe,” underlining the potential political risk for Trudeau’s Liberal government.

The increasing flow of hundreds of asylum seekers of African and Middle Eastern origin from the US in recent months is becoming a contentious issue in Canada.

Although there has been broad bipartisan support for high levels of legal immigration for decades in Canada, Trudeau is under pressure over the flow of the illegal migrants.

He is questioned about it almost every time he appears in parliament, from opponents on the left, who want more asylum seekers to be allowed in, and critics on the right, who say the migrants pose a potential security risk.

Canadian opposition parties seized on the poll results, with both those on the left and the right saying they underscored their positions.

Canadians appeared to be just as concerned about illegal immigration as Americans, according to the poll, which was conducted on March 8 and March 9. About 48 percent supported “increasing the deportation of people living in Canada illegally.”

When asked specifically about the recent border crossings, the same number — 48 percent — said Canada should “send these migrants back to the US.” Another 36 percent said Canada should “accept these migrants.”

In the US, 50 percent of adults supported “increasing the deportation of illegal immigrants,” according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted the same week.

Illegal migrants interviewed in Canada said they had been living legally in the US and had applied for asylum there, but they fled for fear of being enmeshed in US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Kevin O’Leary and Kellie Leitch, top contenders to be leader of the official opposition right-leaning Conservative Party, both said the poll showed they were right to demand Ottawa deter border crossers.

Like Trump, O’Leary is a brash businessman and television personality with little experience of politics.

The left-leaning opposition New Democrats said given the poll showed Canadians wanted asylum seekers to cross the border legally, Ottawa should suspend an agreement with the US whereby Canada turns back refugees from the US if they try to make claims at border crossings.

Support for deportations was strongest among men, adults lacking a college degree, people who are older and those with higher levels of income.

“There are so many people in the world who want to come in and go through the right channels,” said Greg Janzen, elected leader of a Manitoba border municipality that has seen many crossers.

“That’s what’s pissing most people off. These guys are jumping the border,” he said.

Forty-six percent feel the influx would have no effect on safety, while 41 percent said it would make Canada less safe, according to the poll.

“Refugees are much more welcomed when we have gone and selected them ourselves as a country, as opposed to refugees who have chosen us,” Canadian Council for Refugees executive director Janet Dench said.

Of those polled, 46 percent disagreed with how Trudeau was handling the situation, 37 percent agreed, while 17 percent did not know.