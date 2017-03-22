Park apologizes, vows cooperation in probe

Reuters, SEOUL

Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye yesterday apologized to the country, as she arrived at prosecutors’ offices for questioning as a criminal suspect in a widening corruption investigation that has already cost her the presidency.

Park, 65, became South Korea’s first democratically elected president to be removed from office when the Constitutional Court, on March 10, upheld her impeachment by parliament in December.

She has been accused of colluding with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations that backed her policy initiatives. Park and Choi have both denied wrongdoing.

“I am sorry to the people. I will faithfully cooperate with questioning,” Park said in front of media at the steps of the prosecutors’ office building, her first comments directly to the public since she was dismissed.

Park has not been charged, but could face more than 10 years in jail if convicted of receiving bribes from bosses of big conglomerates, including Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee, in return for favors.

Hundreds of Park’s flag-waving supporters gathered outside her home in Seoul’s upmarket Gangnam District to see her off, and later gathered outside the prosecution office.

Park, who was accompanied by two of her lawyers, was given tea before going in for her first session of questioning by two prosecutors and an investigation official, prosecutors said in a statement.

One of her lawyers, Yoo Yeong-ha, is known as her “Bulletproof Vest” and has been her legal voice since the beginning of the scandal in October last year.

Park declined to have her questioning recorded by video camera, prosecutors said.

She had a lunch break after less than three hours of questioning, one of her lawyers said.

The questioning is expected to last late into the night and another of her lawyers, Sohn Bum-kyu, told a television channel Park would choose whether it would go beyond midnight.

Park had practiced answers to certain questions with her lawyers, Sohn said, adding that Park’s health was not at its best.

“She is receiving check-ups between questioning sessions as her health isn’t looking well,” he said.

The scandal has undermined support for Park’s conservative ruling party. A prominent liberal opposition politician, Moon Jae-in, is leading in opinion polls and is expected to win a snap presidential election on May 9.

Park’s supporters and opponents have held rival protests in the capital, Seoul, for months, but police have managed to keep them apart and no serious violence has broken out between them.

A spokesman for Moon, asked about Park’s questioning, said uncovering the truth would help to heal divisions.

“We want former president Park to tell the truth and ask for forgiveness. All are equal before the law,” said the spokesman, Park Kwang-on. “Finding the truth is a first step for the unity of the people.”

A senior official from Park Geun-hye’s party urged prosecutors not to be swayed by public opinion, but to find the truth and give Park Geun-hye the cordial treatment a former president deserved.

“Everyone, not only me, is feeling miserable and distressed,” the party leader in parliament, Chung Woo-taik, told a meeting.