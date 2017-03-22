HK leader candidates hold testy debate

AP, HONG KONG

The three candidates vying to be Hong Kong’s next leader squared off in a feisty debate in front of hundreds of voters who peppered them with questions.

They wrangled over policy proposals for the territory and took jabs at each other at Sunday’s forum. In one particularly testy exchange, former chief secretary for administration Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), the frontrunner, sniped at rival former secretary of finance John Tsang (曾俊華) for keeping a clean desk during his tenure, implying that he had not kept himself busy enough.

“No files, no papers, so I really envied him,” Lam said, adding that her desk was always covered in documents.

Tsang replied that “besides working hard, we have to work smart,” drawing cheers from the audience.

With the vote for Hong Kong’s next chief executive to be held on Sunday, the forum was one of the last big chances for the contenders to drum up support from among the 1,194 members of an election committee who take their cues from Beijing.

Voters from among Hong Kong’s 7.3 million residents have no say in choosing the chief executive.

Although the mustachioed Tsang, nicknamed “Pringles” or “Uncle Chips” for his resemblance to the snack food mascot, enjoys broad support, Lam is widely expected to win.

The election committee, whose members organized and attended the debate, is heavily stacked with representatives of business, trade and professional groups who vote according to the wishes of Chinese Communist Party leaders. There are also about 320 pro-democracy supporters among their ranks.

The electoral system was the main target of 2014’s massive pro-democracy street protests that gripped the city for 79 days and grabbed world headlines, altering common views of Hong Kong as a ruthlessly efficient business center with little interest in politics.

In contrast to Lam, Tsang has an affable, easygoing persona and has deftly used social media to connect with ordinary people. He earned kudos in 2015 for cheering on Hong Kong’s soccer team in World Cup qualifier matches against China, while other officials took a more politically correct noncommittal stance.

In a mock poll organized by Hong Kong University researchers, Tsang had a net support rate of 87.7 percent from about 65,000 votes cast electronically or in person. Lam had net negative support of 94.5 percent. A third candidate, retired judge Woo Kwok-hing (胡國興), had negative support of 12.3 percent.

“Nobody is in doubt that Carrie will win,” because Beijing has been heavily lobbying pro-establishment election committee members to support her, said Willy Lam (林和立), a political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Willy Lam and Carrie Lam are not related.

Lam has Beijing’s backing but she has been ridiculed for gaffes that give the impression she is out of touch with ordinary people.

In one incident, Lam said she could not find toilet paper for the new apartment she moved to after vacating her official residence upon launching her campaign for chief executive. She was forced to make a late evening return to her government apartment to spend the night.

Despite that, Lam has a reputation for being a pragmatic and effective administrator. Beijing’s support for her candidacy is seen as a reward for her loyalty while serving under the deeply unpopular Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (梁振英), known by his initials “C.Y.”