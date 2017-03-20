Agencies

UNITED STATES

White House security raised

The Secret Service late on Saturday bolstered security at the White House after a man was arrested after making threats at one its checkpoints, an official said. CNN reported that the man made a threat claiming he had a bomb in his car, and that he was immediately arrested and the car in which he was in was seized. President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time. Just hours earlier, a person was arrested after jumping over a bike rack in an apparent bid to reach the fence outside the White House, the Secret Service said. The individual was detained immediately and criminal charges are pending, the agency said in a statement, without identifying the suspect.

GERMANY

Cyberalert level boosted

The government has raised its alert level against cyberattacks to “heightened readiness” ahead of parliamentary elections, saying government Web sites are already subjected to daily assault, newspaper Welt am Sonntag said yesterday. “We are noticing attacks against government networks on a daily basis,” Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) president Arne Schoenbohm told the paper. BSI is in close contact with election officials, political parties and the nation’s states to discuss how to guard against cyberattacks, Schoenbohm said.

INDIA

Rioting workers sentenced

A court on Saturday sentenced 13 factory workers to life imprisonment for taking part in violence at the nation’s largest automobile factory that led to the death of a manager nearly five years ago. Four other were sentenced to five years in prison for the rioting that broke out at the Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, Haryana state, in July 2012 following a dispute between workers and management. A day after the violence erupted, the body of human resources manager Awanish Kumar Dev was found badly charred. The court also fined 14 other workers accused of rioting and vandalism at the factory.

CHINA

Last Beijing coal plant shut

The last large coal-fired power plant in Beijing has suspended operations, with the city’s electricity now generated by natural gas, Xinhua news agency reported late on Saturday night. as smog enveloped the city over the weekend. The Huangneng Beijing Thermal Power Plant was the fourth plant to be closed and replaced by a gas thermal power center. Smog has cloaked Beijing for several days and is expected to continue through the week, with harmful particulates four to five times above the WHO’s recommended maximum average daily exposure.

AUSTRALIA

Teen punches croc, escapes

A teenager is lucky to be alive, the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said yesterday, after he reportedly escaped the jaws of a crocodile by punching it in the head during a late-night swim. The 18-year-old, named in local media as Lee de Paauw, suffered extensive injuries to his left arm after he was attacked in Johnstone River on the northeastern coast early yesterday morning, the QAS said. He had jumped into the river as a dare while “reveling with frien,” QAS Cairns senior operations supervisor Neil Noble told reporters. “He’s very fortunate that he survived this incident and was able to be rescued... [he’s] due to undergo surgery for extensive injuries to his arm.” De Paauw’s friends’ efforts to get him out of the water quickly helped him survive, Noble added.