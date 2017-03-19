Agencies

FRANCE

Man shot dead at Orly airport

Security forces at Paris Orly Airport yesterday shot dead a man who grabbed a weapon from a soldier. The second-largest airport in Paris was evacuated following the shooting at about 8:30am, airport authorities said. “A man took a weapon from a soldier then hid in a shop in the airport before being shot dead by security forces,” Ministry of the Interior spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said. He said no one was wounded in the incident. Demining operations were underway to determine if the man had explosives on him. About 3,000 people were evacuated from the southern terminal, but those in the other one had been “confined,” the ministry said.

UNITED STATES

Pentagon denies bombing

The Pentagon on Friday released an aerial photograph of a pulverized building in Syria in an unusual defense of a US airstrike that officials said killed dozens of al-Qaeda operatives at a meeting place — and not civilians at a mosque, as activists and local residents said. However, far from settling the debate, the photograph prompted fresh challenges from local activists who said that the building was part of a religious complex. Some of them distributed their own photographs of the devastation. The Pentagon has not said which al-Qaeda leaders it believes were killed, but suggested it might make that information public once it receives confirmation.

CANADA

Government regrets torture

The government on Friday formally apologized in a statement to three of its citizens who were tortured in Syria, in which Canadian officials allegedly played an indirect role. The government said it had settled civil suits with three Canadians — Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad Abou Elmaati and Muayyed Nureddin — who were arrested and tortured in Syrian custody just after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and detained until 2004. “On behalf of the Government of Canada, we wish to apologize to Mr Almalki, Mr Abou-Elmaati and Mr Nureddin, and their families, for any role Canadian officials may have played in relation to their detention and mistreatment abroad and any resulting harm,” Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said.

UNITED STATES

Monopoly tokens booted out

If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you are in luck. The board game is changing out three of its playing tokens, swapping a penguin, Tyrannosaurus rex and rubber ducky in for the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot, Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Friday.

UNITED STATES

Robot feared ‘botnapped’

The “shy bot” has stopped communicating. The small robotic vehicle, designed to avoid people as well as plants and rocks, last month started its off-road journey as part of a sprawling art exhibition known as “Desert X.” Now it is missing and its data stream is dead. The six-wheeled vehicle could have malfunctioned and crashed into a cactus beyond the zone predicted by its last known coordinates. However, Desert X curator Neville Wakefield is calling the disappearance a likely “botnapping” and is arranging missing-bot billboards offering a US$1,000 reward. The robot’s creator, an Italian artist who uses the alias Norma Jeane, said: “I don’t think shy bot has been destroyed or harmed. My instinct is that somebody with electronics experience probably picked her up to keep her.”