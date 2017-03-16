Brazilian club signs player convicted in girlfriend’s murder

AP, RIO DE JANEIRO

A Brazilian soccer club on Tuesday presented its newest member, a goalkeeper convicted in the killing of an ex-girlfriend, prompting outrage from many in the nation and promises by sponsors to drop out.

Boa Esporte’s contract for Bruno Fernandes de Souza ignored mounting criticism in recent days after the team expressed plans to sign the former star player.

De Souza was recently released from prison while he appeals a 22-year sentence in the 2010 killing of a former girlfriend, Eliza Samudio. A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered his release on the grounds that his appeal to a higher court was languishing.

In a news conference transmitted by ESPN Brazil on Tuesday, de Souza said he was thankful for the opportunity and had been preparing himself for years to return to play.

“People run from me because of what happened in the past,” said de Souza, wearing a team shirt. “Boa is opening the doors. I’m very happy, motivated.”

At least five sponsors have said they plan to drop the team in protest. The city of Varginha, about 400km northwest of Rio de Janeiro, also said it was looking into whether it was legally possible to break with the team, which uses its facilities.

Boa Esporte president Rone Moraes da Costa defended the decision on Facebook, saying that all laws had been followed and that the second-division club was doing its part to help a man recover.

“Who has never heard [it said] that work dignifies a man?” he wrote.

Many Brazilians, from Esporte fans to women’s groups, strongly disagreed, and thousands of angry comments were posted on the team’s Facebook page.

“I will cheer on Boa Esporte if the team plays terribly in every game,” wrote Rodrigo Marcos Costa below the club president’s message. “A team that hires a killer doesn’t deserve anybody’s respect.”

De Souza, 32, previously starred for Rio de Janeiro-based Flamengo. He signed a two-year deal with Boa Esporte.

The case underscores two deep problems in Latin America’s most populous nation: Endemic violence toward women and a notoriously slow judicial system.

Nearly five in 100,000 women are killed each year in Brazil, giving the country one of the world’s highest homicide rates for women.

De Souza was convicted by a lower court in 2013 after a trial and police reports that included horrific accounts of how Samudio died: She was strangled, her body was cut up and pieces were fed to dogs.

The model went missing after she sued the goalkeeper for child support in a public dispute that damaged de Souza’s image at the height of his fame.

De Souza, who was married, denied the child was his; DNA tests later proved he was the father. Ultimately, de Souza, two men and an ex-girlfriend of the goalkeeper were convicted in the killing.

De Souza appealed his conviction to a higher court. After more than four years, Supreme Court Justice Marco Aurelio Mello ordered de Souza’s release, arguing that the lack of a decision on the appeal could not justify indefinite detention.