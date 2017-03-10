Turkish officials’ Nazi remarks trivialize victims: Merkel

AP, BERLIN

Comments from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials accusing Germany of “Nazi practices” cannot be tolerated and need to stop, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the parliament in Berlin yesterday.

In her strongest comments so far about Erdogan’s statement, Merkel said the Nazi comparisons were “sad” and “so incredibly misplaced that one really can’t comment, but they cannot be justified.”

“We will not allow the victims of the Nazis to be trivialized,” she said. “These comparisons with the Nazis must stop.”

Erdogan made the comment on Sunday after several German municipalities canceled rallies that Turkish Cabinet ministers had planned to address in support of a national referendum to give the Turkish president more powers.

The city officials cited problems with overcrowding and fire safety, and other issues.

About 1.4 million people of Turkish descent living in Germany are eligible to vote in the referendum.

In a step back from the heated rhetoric of recent days, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim yesterday told reporters in Ankara that Germany seems to be taking sides in the upcoming referendum, but he did not repeat the Nazi comparison.

Asked about Merkel’s comments, Yildirim said Germany “may be disturbed” that a yes vote is likely in the referendum, but that if it is interfering in the process it amounts to “meddling” in another country’s affairs and is “very wrong.”

He told reporters that the way ahead “doesn’t lie in any more public statements that are made from one side or the other.”

“Rather, Germany should take steps to get rid of the restrictions we are currently facing in terms of the access we have to millions of voters living in those countries,’’ he said.

Some rallies have gone ahead, and Merkel’s government has emphasized it was not involved in blocking the others, but must respect the decisions of local authorities.

Even though irritation with the Turkish rhetoric has been increasing, Merkel defended that stance to critics in parliament who have pushed for an outright ban on any Turkish campaigning in Germany.

“We do this on the basis of our values: Freedom of expression, freedom of the press, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly,” she said. “These values apply, and they also guide us when it comes to whether Turkish politicians can appear in our country.”

The strife comes at a time when the EU is relying on a deal with Turkey that has significantly cut down the number of migrants crossing into Europe.

Erdogan has threatened several times to quit the deal when expressing anger at the actions of European countries.

Germany also has reconnaissance aircraft based at a NATO base in Turkey in support of the fight against the Islamic State group, a mission in which Turkey also plays a key role.