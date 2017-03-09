Agencies

PANAMA

Noriega critically ill

Former dictator Manuel Noriega, 83, is in critical condition after undergoing two brain surgeries at a Panama City hospital. Noriega underwent the first procedure on Tuesday morning to remove a benign tumor, but a second surgery was needed after a hemorrhage that afternoon, his daughters and lawyer said. While the tumor was detected several years ago, it grew unexpectedly recently, threatening Noriega’s life, his doctors said. Noriega is serving a long prison term for corruption and the killings of political opponents during his administration in the 1980s. He was transferred from prison to house arrest on Jan. 29 to prepare for the surgery, which was originally scheduled for the middle of last month.

UNITED STATES

Statue of Liberty goes dark

For several hours on Tuesday night, Lady Liberty did not shine so brightly, after what a spokesman called an “unplanned outage.” WCBS-TV reported that the statue was dark except for the crown and torch. The lights returned shortly before midnight. The outage triggered rumors on social media that perhaps it was done deliberately for yesterday’s “A Day Without Women” protest, but National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis said the outage was probably related to a project for a new emergency backup generator.

NIGERIA

Ready for airport’s closure

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi on Tuesday said that “everything is ready” for the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, despite worries about limited capacity at the alternative hub and security for passengers forced to go by road between Abuja and the northern city of Kaduna. However, all international airlines serving Abuja, except Ethiopian Airlines, have refused to go along with the plan to shut the airport for six weeks to allow for runway repairs, and canceled their flights instead. Amaechi said there was no cause for concern. “We have set up the roads, the railway, the buses and everything is ready,” he said.

GUAM

Church sets up fund

The Roman Catholic Church on the island has established a US$1 million settlement fund for victims of child sexual abuse. Archbishop Michael Byrnes yesterday announced the fund at a news conference with his nine-member archdiocese finance council, and said that the church is seeking an administrator and an independent third party to operate the fund. Once those are in place, victims can contact the administrator directly, he said. The US$1 million is a start and shows the archdiocese’s “serous intent” to aid victims whether they file a lawsuit or not, he said. To date, 24 people have filed a lawsuit for clergy child sexual abuse against the archdiocese.

GERMANY

Hunt for alleged murderer

Police on Tuesday launched a manhunt for 19-year-old Marcel Hesse, who is suspected of stabbing a nine-year-old neighbor to death and bragging about the murder in an online video. Police said they were alerted on Monday by people who had viewed the clip on the Darknet, a hidden online arena notoriously used by criminals to trade weapons, drugs and child pornography. A child’s corpse was found at about 7:30pm on Monday in the basement of Hesse’s house in Herne. Based on another conversation Hesse had on the Internet, investigators said they could not rule out that he had also killed a woman. Police said they did not have a motive for the boy’s killing.