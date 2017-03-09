FEATURE: China ‘comfort women’ history buried as brothels fall

AFP, SHANGHAI

With its red-painted window frames and sooty facade, the empty two-story building on Gongping Road is typical of many of Shanghai’s pre-World War II structures — but this one houses dark memories.

The crumbling mansion is one of 150 sites in the Chinese metropolis formerly used as “comfort stations,” part of the vast system of sexual slavery established by Japan for its invading armed forces before and during World War II.

About 30 are believed left in the city, but these silent witnesses to history are disappearing amid rapid urban development and China’s hesitance to memorialize the painful episode.

“All these historical remains are slowly being demolished. There are fewer and fewer,” said Bao Xiaqin (包霞琴), an expert on China-Japan relations at the city’s Fudan University.

Mainstream historians agree that about 200,000 so-called “comfort women,” mostly from Korea, but also from other Asian nations including China, were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II.

Calls to preserve such sites, and remember their victims’ suffering, have until recently been muzzled by China’s desire to play down one of the most sensitive issues in its stormy relationship with Japan.

There are glimmers of hope. The Gongping Road site was to be razed in a redevelopment plan, but was saved last year after historian Su Zhiliang (蘇智良) highlighted the building’s past and Chinese media amplified it.

However, it remains an uphill battle for Su, of Shanghai Normal University, who has waged a crusade to spotlight the suffering of “comfort women.”

When he first began delving into the issue in the early 1990s, authorities prevented Su from publishing his research.

“The Chinese government has really not done enough. This is a wartime human rights issue, but in order to maintain good relations with Japan, the government does not give the issue much support,” Su said.

He now raises money for survivors, of whom there are only 17 known in China, none in Shanghai. Many were stigmatized and ostracized after the war, receiving no special government assistance.

However, a rightward shift in Japanese politics under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a more assertive China under President Xi Jinping (習近平) are giving oxygen to the issue, experts say.

A former “comfort station” in Nanjing, 300km west of Shanghai, was converted into a museum by local authorities, opening in December 2015.

Su was granted permission to upgrade his display of archives into a museum, which opened in October last year in a building on his campus.

Just outside, a statue representing two “comfort women” — one Chinese, one Korean — also was unveiled.

China has also recently made available documents on “comfort women” from its official archives, amid an international effort to include them in the UNESCO International Memory of The World Register.

The effort proposes to recognize the Japanese system as a tragedy comparable to the Holocaust and Cambodian genocide.

“The Chinese state has latched onto this issue as a means of getting at Japan,” said Edward Vickers, a researcher at Kyushu University in Japan.

“For the Chinese Communist Party it serves the purpose of portraying Japan as some kind of international pariah to some extent, now as in the past,” Vickers said.

Japan finally acknowledged in the early 1990s that the “comfort women” system existed. It has apologized repeatedly and offered compensation.