Agencies

CHINA

Bus crash kills 10 people

A collision between a bus and a cement truck in the nation’s southwest has killed 10 people and injured another 38, local authorities said yesterday. The bus carrying 47 people collided with a cement truck late on Thursday night near a tunnel in Lincang City in Yunnan Province, according to a statement from the city government’s press office. The truck carrying two people left the road and the bus ended up on the roadside. Nine people died at the scene and one person died after receiving medical treatment, the statement said.

SOUTH AFRICA

Hospital roof collapses

Part of a hospital roof collapsed in Johannesburg on Thursday, injuring five people and forcing some patients wrapped in gowns and blankets to temporarily leave the building. As night fell, rescue workers were assessing whether anyone was trapped in the rubble at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. Construction workers were fixing part of the roof when it collapsed, Gauteng Health Minister Gwen Ramokgopa said. The injured were two patients, two construction workers and one hospital staffer, she added.

ZIMBABWE

Floods prompt call for help

The government has appealed for international help for victims of floods that have left 246 people dead and displaced hundreds since December last year, when torrential rains started pounding the country following severe drought. An El Nino-induced drought last year scorched crops in the southern African country, leaving more than 4 million in need of food aid, but Zimbabweans are now having to contend with floods after receiving above-normal rain. Zimbabwean Minister of Local Government Saviour Kasukuwere said floods had swept through villages in the southern and southwestern parts of the country, destroying roads, crops and livestock.

AUSTRALIA

Course to teach cybersecurity

The government yesterday said it will offer the world’s first university course to train intelligence analysts to fight cybercrime, prompted by innovative methods of transferring money among organized crime and militant groups. The measure expands on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s attempts to ratchet up policing of money transfers amid concerns that organized crime and militant groups are using technology such as the “dark Web” and cryptocurrencies to make their payments hard to trace. In the past year, Turnbull has expanded the role of the money-tracking agency Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Center and agreed to share financial crime intelligence with China.