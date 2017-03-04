MS-13 members indicted in slayings of three teenagers

AP, CENTRAL ISLIP, New York

US federal prosecutors on Thursday said they had captured the members of a street gang who killed three high-school students, including two girls who were attacked with a machete and baseball bats as they walked through their suburban neighborhood.

Thirteen members of local cliques of the MS-13 street gang were charged with a slew of violent crimes and seven killings over a five-year period, prosecutors and police said.

Among the dead: Brentwood High School students Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, who were ambushed by a carload of other teens on Sept. 13 last year, and their former schoolmate Jose Pena-Hernandez, 18, whose corpse was found on the grounds of an abandoned state psychiatric hospital following his disappearance in June last year.

Prosecutors said that 10 of the 13 people indicted were citizens of El Salvador or Honduras who were in the US illegally, including most of the people directly implicated in the killings.

In December last year, US President Donald Trump referenced the slayings in Brentwood during a profile for his Time magazine Person of the Year award.

One of Trump’s priorities is a crackdown on immigrants who are in the US illegally and have committed crimes.

He promised as much in his Time interview, referencing a Newsday story about the killings.

“They come from Central America. They’re tougher than any people you’ve ever met,” he said. “They’re killing and raping everybody out there. They’re illegal. And they are finished.”

“While violence and brutality are trademarks of the MS-13 gang, the murders of these three teens are particularly disturbing,” US Attorney Robert Capers said in announcing the indictment.

Kayla was reportedly targeted last summer by a group of four gang members because she had been feuding with MS-13 members at school and on social media.

The group, which had been roving in a car looking for gang enemies, allegedly attacked after they came across her walking with Nisa in the street.

Nisa “was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time, hanging out with her childhood friend,” Capers said.

Nisa’s father, Robert Mickens, said he felt blessed that police had made arrests.

“I’ve got some type of closure even though my daughter is not back,” he said.

Kayla’s mother, Evelyn Rodriguez, said after an initial court appearance for some of the defendants that she was glad authorities had identified her daughter’s killers, “but it is also a sad day.”

“They’ll be judged ... twice,” she said of the suspects, who could face the death penalty if convicted.