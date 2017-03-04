Malaysian police release sole North Korean suspect

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR

The only North Korean arrested over the assassination of Kim Jong-nam was released yesterday, with frustrated Malaysian police saying they believed he was involved in the plot, but lacked evidence to prove it.

Ri Jong-chol is among eight North Koreans suspected of involvement in the dramatic killing of Kim, the half-brother of the reclusive nation’s leader, who was poisoned with a banned nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Malaysia’s attorney general has announced there was insufficient evidence to charge 47-year-old Ri and that he would be deported yesterday.

As he was led out of a police station outside the capital under tight security and handed over to immigration authorities, Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said he regretted the release.

“We believe that Ri Jong-chol played a part in Kim Chol’s murder, but unfortunately we lack evidence to charge him,” he told reporters, using the name given in the passport carried by Kim Jong-nam.

“We are frustrated because of a lack of evidence,” he said via text message from Saudi Arabia where he is on a religious pilgrimage.

A senior police official who asked not to be named told reporters that Ri had been handed over to immigration authorities in the administrative capital of Putrajaya.

“I do not know when he will be deported, as they will need to sort out the travel documents,” he said.

Ri’s release came two days after two women — one Vietnamese and one Indonesian — were charged with murdering Kim.

CCTV footage shows two women approaching the 45-year-old and apparently smearing his face with a cloth.

Police say Kim suffered a seizure and died less than 20 minutes later.

Swabs of the dead man’s face revealed traces of VX, a synthetic chemical so deadly that it is classed as a weapon of mass destruction.

Malaysia yesterday also stepped up its criticism of the use of the banned nerve agent, condemning “the use of such a chemical weapon by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances.”

“Its use at a public place could have endangered the general public,” the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was helping it investigate.