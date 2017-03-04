Rival groups race to seize IS capital

AP, BEIRUT

A major battle to liberate the Islamic State (IS) group’s stronghold of Raqqa in northern Syria is looming, with US officials looking to build on momentum from victories on the battlefields of Mosul in Iraq.

The Pentagon has drawn up a secret plan to do that, likely leaning on local allies with stepped-up US support.

Syrian government forces, Turkish troops and their Syrian militia allies, and US-backed Kurdish forces all have their eye on Raqqa. Each vehemently rejects letting the others capture the city and would likely react in anger should the US support the others, and it is not clear that any has the resources to take the city on its own.

“Raqqa is more of an abstract goal. Everyone wants it in principle, but no one is willing to commit the resources and bear the risks necessary,” said Faysal Itani, an analyst at the Washington-based Atlantic Council.

The fall of Raqqa, the Islamic State group’s de facto capital and largest remaining stronghold, would be the biggest defeat for the militants in Syria since they captured the northern city on the banks of the Euphrates River in January 2014.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to “obliterate” the group.

“We will work with our allies, including our friends and allies in the Muslim world, to extinguish this vile enemy from our planet,” he told the US Congress on Tuesday.

The top US commander in the campaign against the IS, US Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, has said he believes Raqqa and Mosul will be taken within six months.

So far, the offensive on Mosul has been under way four months, with only half the city captured from the militants in ferocious street-to-street urban combat — and that is using a relatively intensively trained and united military, backed by heavy US firepower and commandos on the ground — a contrast to the comparatively undisciplined and fragmented forces the US has to choose from as allies in Syria.

In Syria, US-backed predominantly Kurdish fighters known as the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) remain Trump’s best bet. Aided by US-led coalition airstrikes and about 500 US special forces troops deployed in an advisory role, the force has been marching toward Raqqa since November last year. Closing in on the city from different directions, it is now stationed about 8km north of the city.

However, further aid to the rag-tag group raises sensitive questions over how to deal with Turkey, a NATO ally with much at stake in Syria.

Turkey considers the main Kurdish militia in Syria — known as the YPG, and an affiliate of the US-backed SDF — a terrorist organization, and has vowed to work with Syrian opposition fighters known as the Free Syrian Army to liberate Raqqa.

Syrians are sharply divided over who should enter the city. Many opposition supporters consider the SDF, which maintains a tacit non-aggression pact with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, to be a hostile group.

There are also fears of tensions if Raqqa, home to an about 200,000 mainly Arab population, is taken by the SDF, a coalition of Kurdish, Arab and Christian fighters.

“Let us be frank that any force that will liberate Raqqa other than the Free Syrian Army is going to be a new occupation force with different flags and banners,” said Mohammed Khodor of Sound and Picture Organization, which tracks atrocities by the IS in Iraq and Syria.