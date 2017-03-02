Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Duterte signs Paris pact

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the Paris Agreement on Climate Change restricting greenhouse gas emissions, putting the deal one step closer to ratification in the country, a senator said yesterday. The agreement, which came into force on Nov. 4 last year, aims to transform the world’s fossil-fuel-driven economy within decades and slow the pace of a global temperature increase to “well below” 2?C. Manila has committed to reduce its emissions by 70 percent by 2030, but it will need technical and financial support to achieve it.

VIETNAM

Vietnam slams fishing ban

Vietnam has slammed a fishing ban China has imposed in parts of the disputed South China Sea, saying it violates Vietnamese sovereignty and further complicates the tense situation in the troubled waters. The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture on Monday issued a seasonal fishing ban in parts of the South China Sea, including waters near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) claimed by Vietnam, but occupied by China. Taiwan also lays claim to the island. Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Le Hai Binh said China’s unilateral action seriously violates Vietnam’s sovereignty and goes against international law.

Nicaragua

Exorcism victim dies

Officials say a 25-year-old woman died after being thrown into a fire to drive “demons” from her body. The woman, Vilma Trujillo Garcia, suffered burns over 80 percent of her body. Vice President Rosario Murillo called her death “regrettable.” Prosecutors say evangelical pastor Juan Gregorio Rocha Romero and four other people have been arrested in her death. Rocha Romero told the newspaper La Prensa that the woman fell into the fire and a demon exited her body. The victims’ husband, Reynaldo Peralta Rodriguez, said the mother of two was taken inside a church last week when members thought she was possessed after allegedly trying to attack people with a machete.

SYRIA

Al-Quaeda deputy may be dead

The US government is investigating whether al-Qaeda’s No. 2 has been killed in Syria, an official said on Tuesday, amid reports of a US strike in or around Idlib. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that agencies were working to confirm whether Abu Khayr al-Masri is dead, in what would be a major counterterrorism coup. Masri was a son-in-law of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and was believed to be deputy to the group’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

UNITED STATES

Obamas sign book deal

Penguin Random House has landed a deal to publish two forthcoming books by former US president Barack Obama and the former first lady, Michelle Obama, with one volume to be written by each, the publishing company said on Tuesday. Terms of the agreement, in which the publishing house acquired worldwide publication rights for the two books, were not disclosed, but in keeping with their past practice, the Obamas plan to donate a “significant portion of their author proceeds to charity,” including the Obama Foundation, the publisher said in a statement announcing the deal. The deal followed a heated auction for global rights to the two books with bidding that reached more than US$60 million, a record sum for US presidential memoirs, the Financial Times reported.