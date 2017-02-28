UN queries N Korean firm in Malaysia

Reuters

It is in Kuala Lumpur’s “Little India” neighborhood, behind an unmarked door on the second floor of a rundown building, where a military equipment company called Glocom says it has its office.

Glocom is a front company run by North Korean intelligence agents that sells battlefield radio equipment in violation of UN sanctions, according to a report drafted for the UN Security Council.

Glocom had advertised more than 30 radio systems for “military and paramilitary” organizations on its Malaysian Web site, www.glocom.com.my.

The site, which was taken down late last year, listed the Little India address in its contacts section.

No one answers the door there and the mailbox outside is stuffed with unopened letters.

No company by that name exists in Malaysia, but two Malaysian companies controlled by North Korean shareholders and directors registered Glocom’s Web site in 2009, according to the Web site and company registration documents.

However, it does have a business, the report says.

In July last year, an air shipment of North Korean military communications equipment, sent from China and bound for Eritrea, was intercepted in an unnamed country. The seized equipment included 45 boxes of battlefield radios and accessories labeled “Glocom,” short for Global Communications Co.

Glocom is controlled by the the North Korean Reconnaissance General Bureau, its intelligence agency tasked with overseas operations and weapons procurement, the report says, citing undisclosed information it obtained.

A spokesperson for North Korea’s mission at the UN said he had no information about Glocom.

UN Security Council Resolution 1874, adopted in 2009, expanded the arms embargo against North Korea to include military equipment and all “related materiel.”

However, implementation of the sanctions “remains insufficient and highly inconsistent” among member countries, the report says, and North Korea is using “evasion techniques that are increasing in scale, scope and sophistication.”

Malaysia is one of the world’s few countries that has strong ties with North Korea, but those ties have begun to sour after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s estranged half-brother was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13.

According to the Internet Corp for Assigned Names and Numbers’ WHOIS database, which discloses Web site ownership, glocom.com.my was registered in 2009 by an entity called International Global System using the Little India address.

A similarly named company, International Golden Services, is listed as the contact point on Glocom’s Web site.

Glocom is operated by the Pyongyang branch of a Singapore-based company called Pan Systems, the report says.

Pan Systems Singapore managing director Louis Low said his company used to have an office in Pyongyang from 1996, but officially ended relations with North Korea in 2010 and was no longer in control of any business there.

“They use [the] Pan Systems [name] and say it’s a foreign company, but they operate everything by themselves,” Low said, referring to the North Koreans at the Pyongyang office.

Pan Systems Pyongyang utilized bank accounts, front companies and agents mostly based in China and Malaysia to buy components and sell completed radio systems, the UN report says.

Pan Systems Pyongyang could not be reached for comment.