Presidents’ Day protests target Trump

AP

Thousands of demonstrators on Monday rallied to challenge US President Donald Trump in a Presidents’ Day protest dubbed “Not my president’s day.”

Flag-waving protesters lined up outside Central Park in Manhattan.

Many in the crowd chanted: “No ban, no wall. The Trump regime has got to fall.”

They held aloft signs saying “Uphold the constitution now” and “Impeach the liar.”

Nova Calise, one of the New York City organizers, said that Presidents’ Day was “a perfect time to protest the person that’s currently holding the title of president of the United States,” adding that Trump did not share the values of those demonstrating.

A rally in downtown Los Angeles saw demonstrators calling attention to Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

Organizers said they chose to rally on the holiday as a way to honor past presidents by exercising their constitutional right to assemble and peacefully protest.

They chanted: “Love not hate makes America great.”

In Chicago, people rallied across the river from the Trump Tower, shouting: “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

Rebecca Wolfram of Chicago, who is in her 60s, said concerns about climate change and immigrant rights under Trump prompted her to start attending rallies.

“I’m trying to demonstrate as much as possible until I figure out what else to do,” said Wolfram, who held a sign that said “Old white ladies are really displeased.”

In Washington, people gathered around the fountain in Dupont Circle chanting “Dump Trump” and “Love, not hate, that’s what makes America great.”

Protesters chanting: “This is what democracy looks like” marched through Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the crowd marched to push back against Trump and his administration’s stance on such issues as the environment, immigration, free speech and Russia.

Some people raised signs that said “Not my president,” while others held up a large US flag.

Protester Reg Brookings told the crowd that Trump is trying to divide the country by making such groups as immigrants the enemy.

A group of protesters faced off with police in downtown Portland, Oregon.

The Oregonian reported that the police confronted the crowd in front of the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building.

Police took some people into custody.

Hundreds of Trump opponents and supporters turned out in Rapid City, South Dakota.

A larger anti-Trump faction stood on a street corner as part of a “Not my president” protest, similar to other demonstrations being held across the country. A group supporting the president lined up on a different corner at the same intersection. Police were on hand and the groups remained peaceful.

The Rapid City Journal reported that the anti-Trump protesters held up posters including some reading: “Make America think again” and “Build bridges, not walls.”

Supporters of the president waved US flags and held signs saying “God bless our presidents; go Trump” and “Veterans for Trump.”