Agencies

SOMALIA

Bombing toll climbs to 39

The toll has climbed to 39 dead in an unusually deadly suicide bombing at a Mogadishu market on Sunday, rescue workers said yesterday. The suicide car bomber struck a busy market in the Madina neighborhood, the explosion ripping through shoppers, stalls and vehicles. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded 27 people. President-elect Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who is due to be sworn in tomorrow, has offered a US$100,000 reward for information on who carried out the attack.

PHILIPPINES

One killed in sea attack

Gunmen near Baguan Island killed one crewman of a Vietnamese vessel and abducted six in what appeared to be the latest attack by pirates in the area, the coast guard said yesterday. Coast guard personnel and marines rescued 17 Vietnamese who were part of the 25-man crew of MV Giang Hai, which was attacked on Sunday evening about 31km north of Pearl Bank in southernmost Tawi-Tawi province. An investigation was under way and the coast guard launched a pursuit in coordination with the military and police, coast guard spokesman Commander Armand Balilo said.

PHILIPPINES

Fourteen die in bus crash

Officials in the town of Tanay yesterday said at least 14 people, most of them college students on a camping trip, were killed when their rented bus lost its brakes on a downhill road and slammed into a post. Town safety officer Darlito Bati Jr says 10 of the victims died on the spot and four died in two hospitals following the accident in the hilly town in Rizal province east of Manila. More than 40 others were injured and taken to hospitals, and several are listed in critical condition, Bati said.

CAMBODIA

Political party bill wins vote

The legislature has approved amending a law governing political parties that would allow the government to apply to the courts to have a party dissolved, an act clearly aimed at the sole opposition group in parliament. The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party boycotted yesterday’s 90-minute debate on the bill and the subsequent vote that saw all 66 lawmakers from the ruling Cambodian People’s Party vote in favor. It now needs approval from the ruling party-controlled Senate, a simple formality.

UNITED STATES

Animal rights theorist dies

Philosopher and prominent animal rights theorist Tom Regan has died at age 78, media reports on Sunday said. Professor emeritus of philosophy at the University of North Carolina, Regan wrote The Case for Animal Rights, a 1983 book that proved seminal for the movement. In it he argued that if people value humans for more than their ability to be rational actors, they must also value non-human life. A spokesman for the family was reported as saying that Regan died on Friday in North Carolina after battling pneumonia. In France, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which supports animal rights, called Regan the “principal theorist of animal rights.” “His analysis is the most impressive and thorough ever produced,” the foundation wrote on Twitter.

CANADA

Refugees flee the US

At least 22 refugees and migrants fled the US over the weekend, sneaking across the border into Manitoba to request asylum, authorities said on Sunday.

The people, mostly from Africa, crossed the border on foot overnight, said Greg Janzen, a local official in the city of Emerson. Eight others had arrived on Friday. Emerson, 120km south of Winnipeg and close to the US states of North Dakota and Minnesota, has seen its porous border — in many areas with no official crossings — drawing greater numbers of asylum seekers since US President Donald Trump’s travel ban.