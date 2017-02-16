Agencies

FRANCE

‘Vogue’ goes transgender

Vogue is to become the first local magazine to feature a transgender model on its cover, according the honor to Valentina Sampaio of Brazil in next month’s edition. Calling Sampaio the “glam standard-bearer of a cause that is on the march,” the magazine describes the 22-year-old as a “femme fatale,” who happened to be born a boy. “Beyond her evident physical qualities and her sparkling personality, [Sampaio] embodies ... a long and painful fight against being perceived as a ‘gender exile,’” editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt writes in her editor’s letter. A sultry Sampaio, bathed in dark purple and blue light, appears over the words “Transgender Beauty,” with a subtitle reading: “How they are shaking up the world.”

BELGIUM

Minister left immobile

A minister arrived by bike to a news conference to promote cycling on Tuesday, only to find it had been stolen when he left a half an hour later. Ben Weyts, minister of mobility for the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders, unveiled a plan to invest 300 million euros (US$320 million) in cycle lanes as part of a wider program to promote alternative modes of transport. “We left the bike in racks at the station and locked it,” a spokesman for the minister said. “When we got back half an hour later, it was gone.” While the nation is obsessed with cycling as a sport, cars are the main method of commuting to work, leading to some of the worst road congestion in Europe. The minister had to call his driver to pick him up from the station in Halle, just south of Brussels, the spokesman said, and hoped police would discover the bicycle thief with the help of security-camera footage.

AUSTRIA

Cat found 950km from home

Six months after her cat ran away, a woman in the Netherlands is looking forward to a reunion — in a village 950km away. State broadcaster ORF reported that Pepper turned up in Aschbach-Markt, west of Vienna. She looked to be just another stray to the person who took her to a veterinarian, but an examination revealed that the well-traveled feline was microchipped, allowing veterinarian Katharina Zoechling to trace the owner and through photographs, establish that the cat was indeed hers. ORF said on Tuesday that the unnamed owner is planning a trip to the village to claim Pepper and while how the cat got there might never be known, one guess is she hitch-hiked — on the back of a truck.

UNITED STATES

Roach named Tom Brady

More than a week after the Falcons fell victim to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, an Atlanta zoo has named a cockroach after New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Zoo Atlanta said on Facebook that it had a bet with Rhode Island’s Roger Williams Park Zoo that called for the loser to name a baby animal after the winning team’s star quarterback. Both zoos figured the loser would be pretty bitter about the game, so they agreed the animal in question would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach. The zoo introduced a whole family of cockroaches in a video on Monday, including a tiny Tom Brady. Qaurterback Brady and the New England Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win the team’s fifth Super Bowl title earlier this month.