Oklahoma seeks to require partners’ abortion approval

Thomson Reuters Foundation, NEW YORK

A proposal requiring pregnant women to get permission from their sexual partner to get an abortion on Tuesday made headway in US state of Oklahoma, where lawmakers decided to move the measure toward a full vote by the legislature.

Legislators in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives voted to consider the bill, which calls for a pregnant woman to obtain written consent of the father before getting an abortion.

“My bill just simply tries to add the father to the process and bring a father into the conversation of when abortions occur,” state Representative Justin Humphrey said during session of the legislature.

“They show up and they take part in creating the baby and then they have no say-so for nine months,” said Humphrey, who authored the proposal.

The proposal typifies efforts underway since the US presidential election in November last year, when the Republican Party took control of most state legislatures across the US, abortion rights advocates say.

“This Oklahoma bill falls into that category,” said Elizabeth Nash, a policy analyst with the New York-based Guttmacher Institute.

In December, Ohio approved a measure banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but the governor vetoed a measure banning abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat, which is as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Opponents of the Oklahoma bill, formally known as HB 1441, say it would violate the US constitution and not survive challenges in court.

Women seeking abortions in Oklahoma are required to wait 72 hours and receive counseling on a link between abortion and breast cancer.

The Oklahoma measure is expected to be adopted by both houses of the legislature.