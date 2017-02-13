Aftershocks rock quake-hit Surigao City

AFP, SURIGAO, Philippines

Thousands of residents of an earthquake-hit city in the southern Philippines sought refuge on the streets as aftershocks hit the region yesterday, two days after a earthquake killed six.

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Surigao City and nearby areas of Mindanao Island late on Friday, injuring 202, with more than 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged, according to officials.

People who had fled their damaged homes wrapped themselves in blankets and sacks for a second night as they slept side-by-side on the pavement on Saturday, a reporter at the scene said.

The Suriago del Norte Province seismology office recorded 130 weaker earthquakes in Surigao, a city of 152,000 people, and in the predominantly agricultural region around it since the earthquake struck, although there were no additional reports of casualties or damage.

“The people are terrified about the aftershocks,” said Romina Marasigan, spokeswoman for the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

“This was the first time Surigao had suffered an earthquake this strong. The previous one occurred in the 1800s,” Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Martin Andanar — who hails from the region — said over government radio.

Duterte flew to the region yesterday to inspect the response effort, which officials said has shifted to relief and rehabilitation after the last of the dead and injured were pulled from the rubble.

He was accompanied by a military transport plane loaded with generator sets, solar lamps, high-energy biscuits, mosquito nets and blankets for the displaced residents, Marasigan said.

Early yesterday, long lines of people carrying pails and jugs queued for water rations supplied by fire trucks after the earthquake cut off tap-water supply.

“We’re still being hit by aftershocks, and as of now we do not have tap-water supply. The people are suffering,” provincial information officer Mary Escalante told ABS-CBN TV in an interview.

“Buildings that suffered structural damage have been closed,” she said, adding that some schools and gyms that were meant to serve as evacuation centers were among those damaged by the earthquake.

The earthquake also damaged bridges and roads and knocked out the power supply, although electricity was restored in most of Surigao on Saturday.

An average of five earthquakes, most of them undetectable except through instruments, hit the Philippines every day. The nation lies on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a vast Pacific Ocean region where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

The last deadly earthquake that hit the country was a magnitude 7.1 earthquake which left more than 220 people dead and destroyed historic churches when it struck the central islands in October 2013.