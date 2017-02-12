Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Fighter’s citizenship stripped

Islamic State fighter Khaled Sharrouf has become the nation’s first dual-nationality individual to be stripped of Australian citizenship under anti-terrorism laws, the Australian newspaper said yesterday. The government, a staunch ally of the US and its battle against Muslim militants in Iraq and Syria, is on alert for attacks by radicalized Muslims, including homegrown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East. Under a 2015 law, the government may strip dual nationals of their citizenship if they are found to have carried out militant acts or been members of a banned organization. Sharrouf, the son of Lebanese immigrants, shot to infamy in 2014 after photographs emerged of him and his seven-year-old son holding the severed heads of Syrian soldiers, causing a global outcry.

GREECE

Man wanted by US arrested

A 52-year-old Chinese man wanted by the US for allegedly trying to illegally export military equipment has been arrested in Athens, police said on Friday. Given information by US authorities, police said they detained the unnamed man as he was leaving a hotel in central Athens on Thursday, shortly after his arrival from China via Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He is wanted in the US for having tried to buy military equipment and export it illegally, police said in a statement. The transaction, which would have been made in the name of a Chinese maritime company, involved equipment for intercepting information, the statement said, adding that US authorities had opened an inquiry into the affair in June 2013. The suspect is to remain in detention while a court reviews the request for his extradition to the US.

INDONESIA

Thousands caught by rains

Up to 40,000 people have been caught in severe flooding following days of torrential rain in the nation’s central areas, where the death toll from landslides on Bali Island rose to 13. The National Board for Disaster Management yesterday said that constant rains over the past five days caused rivers on Sumbawa Island to break their banks and inundate seven sub-districts in West Nusa Tenggara Province. Bali-based agency official Dewa Made Indra said a new landslide in the village of Subaya on Friday killed one villager. Earlier, 12 people were killed in landslides that wiped out several homes in three mountain villages.

UNITED NATIONS

US objects to Libya envoy

The US on Friday objected to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ choice of former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad as the body’s new representative to Libya. It was unclear whether the objection, expressed in a statement by US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, had ended Fayyad’s candidacy. The US wields significant influence as one of the five permanent members of the Security Council. No one was immediately available from the secretary-general’s office for comment. “The United States was disappointed to see a letter indicating the intention to appoint the former Palestinian Authority prime minister to lead the UN mission in Libya,” Haley said in her statement. “For too long the UN has been unfairly biased in favor of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel.” Haley added that the US “does not currently recognize a Palestinian state or support the signal this appointment would send within the United Nations.” She said Washington encouraged Israel and the Palestinians “to come together directly on a solution” to end their conflict.