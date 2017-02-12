Thousands rally for Muslim candidates

AFP, JAKARTA

More than 100,000 people yesterday descended on Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque to call on people to vote for Muslim candidates running against the city’s incumbent Christian governor in an upcoming election.

It coincides with the final day of campaigning for Wednesday’s vote in the capital of the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, where ethnic Chinese Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (鍾萬學) is facing two prominent Muslim challengers.

The mass prayer, centered at the mosque, encouraged people to cast their ballots for Muslim leaders.

Supporters and followers of several Muslim groups, including the Islamic Defenders Front and the Muslims Forum, joined the mass movement, flashing posters that read: “I’d prefer if my leader is a Muslim” and “It is forbidden to pick an infidel leader.”

In his speech, event organizer Mohammed al-Khaththath asked the crowd of men wearing white skullcaps and women in headscarfs to vow: “In the name of God the almighty I swear that I am ready to sacrifice my life and soul to defend Allah, the prophet, ulemas, the Koran and Islam,” which the crowd repeated after him, one hand in the air.

“I am ready to fight to win a governor that fits the criteria issued by the [Indonesian] Ulema Council, which is a faithful Muslim,” they said.

Purnama, known by his nickname Ahok, won popularity for his no-nonsense style and determination to clean up Jakarta.

However, he has seen a once unassailable poll lead whittled away after being hauled into court for a blasphemy trial that critics view as unfair and politically motivated.

The allegations against him center on comments he made about a Koranic verse. He accused his opponents of using the verse, which some interpret as meaning Muslims should only support Muslim leaders, to trick people into voting against him.

The protest movement against him, which has been spearheaded by Muslim leaders, and the court case have sparked concerns about growing religious intolerance in a country long considered a bastion of pluralism.

Undeterred by heavy rain, more than 100,000 people showed up, said Indonesian National Police spokesman Rikwanto, who goes by one name.

“I am here driven by my faith, because I also felt insulted when Ahok insulted my religion and I am here to defend that,” 25-year old Mochamad Ramzie told reporters.