CHINA

Visitors to be fingerprinted

The government is to begin taking fingerprints of all foreign visitors as it steps up security at borders, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. The fingerprinting of foreigners is to be introduced at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport from today, and it would then be gradually rolled out at other entry points around the country, the ministry said in a statement. All foreign passport holders aged 14-70 would have to give their fingerprints, it said, without saying if other biometric data would also be collected. The ministry said the regulation would strengthen immigration controls and increase efficiency. Taiwan, the US, Japan and Cambodia, among others, have similar requirements. While Chinese border posts do not generally have overly onerous entry formalities, most visitors need a visa, although many cities have visa-free deals for visits of a few days as part of efforts to boost tourism.

CHINA

Faking data to be punished

Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) has warned local government officials that they will be punished if they submit false economic data, the China Daily reported yesterday, following a scandal over statistics compiled in a rust belt province. There has long been skepticism about the reliability of the nation’s data, especially as the government has sought to reduce expectations of a protracted slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. The newspaper quoted Zhang as saying that local governments, especially at the provincial level, must improve the credibility of statistics, as false data could mislead policymakers. Any officials found responsible for bogus statistics would face demerits, denying them promotion, Zhang said. Last month, the People’s Daily reported that the Liaoning Province government, in its annual work report, revealed it had misstated fiscal data from 2011 to 2014.

MALAYSIA

Ferry capsizes in rough seas

A boat ferrying about 15 people to Indonesia capsized in rough seas off the port of Tawau in Sabah State, Malaysia, with only two survivors found so far, maritime authorities said. The two survivors, a husband and wife, said the incident occurred on Tuesday night, but locals only reported it to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency a day later. The agency said in a statement late on Wednesday that it had launched a search and rescue operation, but that the 24 hour delay in being notified would make the search difficult. “It is feared that 13 victims, including the skipper and a baby, have drowned. Search-and-rescue efforts will be continued to find any survivors,” maritime territory director Mohd Zubil Mat Som said.

NEW ZEALAND

Gay crimes to be expunged

Gay men in New Zealand who were convicted of homosexuality more than three decades ago when it was considered a crime will soon be able to have their records cleared. Minister of Justice Amy Adams yesterday announced a scheme to wipe clean the criminal records of people convicted of indecency, sodomy or providing a place for homosexual acts. However, she said they would not receive any compensation. The scheme is broadly supported by lawmakers and is expected to be approved by parliament. Adams estimated that about 1,000 gay men would be eligible to have their convictions quashed. Homosexuality was decriminalized in 1986. Same-sex marriage was legalized in 2013. Sex between women was never explicitly illegal under the nation’s law.