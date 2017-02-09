Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Couple charged over plot

A self-described “Islamic Bonnie and Clyde” couple were yesterday charged with planning a terrorist act, which reportedly involved a Sydney stabbing attack. The pair, Sameh Bayda and Alo-Bridget Namoa, both 19, were already in custody accused of collecting documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts. The Sydney-based couple, reportedly husband and wife, were arrested about one year ago. Both were denied bail with the case due back in court on March 15, a Central Local Court official said.

Sinkhole opens after flood

A sinkhole opened up less than 1km from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s home in Point Piper, Sydney, media said yesterday, after a night of heavy rain and flash flooding. There were no reports of injuries or damage to private property from the sinkhole that opened up on a sidewalk, but police have cordoned off the street. “We will make the site safe,” municipal council technical services director Tom O’Hanlon said.

ANGOLA

Rebels call for boycott

Separatist rebels have called on Angola’s oil region to boycott parliamentary elections in August that are likely to be the most closely watched in decades as President Jose Eduardo dos Santos ends 38 years in power. The Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda (FLEC), which fought a low-level insurgency for four decades in the thin enclave sandwiched between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo, said it would not participate in a “foreign” election. FLEC’s planned boycott of the vote comes after a flare-up in violence in August and September last year in which FLEC said it had killed more than 50 soldiers. The government denies there have been clashes.

TURKEY

Thousands more sacked

The government has dismissed more than 4,400 civil servants, including teachers, police officers and academics, over their suspected links with terrorist organizations, a decree showed late on Tuesday, in the latest purge since a failed coup in July last year. Ibrahim Kaboglu, a prominent constitution professor who has expressed opposition to planned constitutional changes giving President Tayyip Erdogan greater executive powers, was among those ousted under the decree published in the Official Gazette. Court clerks, computer experts and librarians were also among the 4,464 sacked, part of a crackdown since the coup attempt which Ankara says was carried out by US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen. The government has already removed or suspended more than 125,000 people and formally arrested 40,000 since the attempted coup.

SWEDEN

Data guru Rosling dies

Data guru Hans Rosling, a public health expert famous for combating scientific ignorance with catchy YouTube videos in his mission to promote a “fact-based world,” has died at the age of 68, his foundation announced. Rosling, who described himself as an “edutainer,” was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year ago and passed away on Tuesday surrounded by his family in Uppsala, Sweden, the Gapminder foundation said. A professor of international health at Stockholm’s Karolinska Institutet, Rosling dropped out in 2007 to devote his time to promoting “a fact-based world view by converting international statistics into moving, interactive, understandable and enjoyable graphics.” Challenging misconceptions about “developing” countries and finding ways to make data interesting, Rosling came to international notice with a 2006 TED talk on “The best stats you’ve ever seen,” which has been viewed more than 11 million times online. Microsoft founder Bill Gates tweeted on his sadness at the death of Rosling, “a great friend, educator and true inspiration for our work.”