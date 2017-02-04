Agencies

SPAIN

‘Queen of Chess’ quits

The world’s top female chess player has given up her last game to protest being paired against mostly female players at a major tournament where male contestants outnumbered them. The dramatic loss of Chinese grandmaster and world champion Hou Yifan (侯逸凡) came only five moves into the final round of the Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival against opponent Babu Lalith of India. Hou later apologized to fans in a video on the event’s Web site, but said she was upset by the “unbelievable and weird pairings” after playing against seven women in 10 rounds. “I think it’s unfair, not only for me, but for the other women players,” the 22 year-old player often referred as the “Queen of Chess” said.

UNITED STATES

Girl shot brother: police

Police said that a 14-year-old Ohio girl told them she fatally shot her 15-year-old brother after they fought over a video-game system and he repeatedly hit her in the face. A Lucas County Juvenile Court judge on Wednesday found sufficient probable cause to charge the girl with murder in the December shooting death of her brother. The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles charged with crimes. Toledo police Detective Jeff Clark testified the girl told him that her brother hit her in the face so many times before the shooting that it felt like she was being hit with a baseball bat. Prosecutors have filed a motion to transfer the case to adult court. A hearing next month will be held to determine whether the girl should be tried as an adult.

UNITED STATES

Lawmaker fired as server

A Rhode Island state legislator has been fired from her job as a waitress because her employer says she was promoting her political views to patrons. Classic Cafe owner Raymond Burns said he warned Providence Democratic state Representative Moira Walsh that her “vocal political discussions” during her shift were interfering with her work. He said that a scathing online review was the final straw. Walsh said the negative review complained about her political beliefs, not her service. The review discouraged men from patronizing the Providence breakfast spot because of what it described as “anti-male” views she had expressed on the radio and social media.

UNITED STATES

Taller fence for White House

The National Capital Planning Commission has approved the design of a taller, stronger fence around the White House. The Secret Service said that Thursday’s approval means the agency could move forward with contracting to build the new fence. The changes were proposed after a series of people managed to scale the 2.1m barrier. In the most serious security breach, a man got over the fence in 2014 and ran deep inside the White House while carrying a folding knife before he was caught. The new metal fence will be 3.5m tall and will have “anti-climb and intrusion detection technology,” the agency said. Construction is expected to begin next year.

FRANCE

Louvre attacker detained

Police cordoned off Paris’ Louvre museum after a soldier fired five shots at an assailant armed with a machete. The attacker was alive and has been taken into custody. The attack happened after 10am in the staircase of the museum that connects an underground shopping mall with the museum’s courtyard, the Paris Prefecture’s Michel Cadot told a news conference. The attacker cried Allah Akbar, Cadot said. He carried a bag, but it did not contain explosives.