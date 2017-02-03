Philippine factory blaze injures more than 100

AP, MANILA

More than 100 workers, including three Japanese, were injured and at least three were missing in a factory fire south of the capital, Manila, sending thousands of employees scampering to safety, an official said yesterday.

The fire at the House Technology Industries factory was under control, but was not fully extinguished about 18 hours after it started, Cavite Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

Firefighters hoped to enter and inspect the factory later yesterday.

About 10 of the injured were in critical condition, Remulla told ABS-CBN TV news, adding that some employees jumped from windows to escape the blaze at the three-story building where prefabricated house components are manufactured for export to Japan.

The fire apparently started in a section where a machine used to manufacture house insulation materials overheated, he said.

A third of about 15,000 employees were on duty when the fire struck.

Company officials were counting to find out if any more were missing at the sprawling factory compound located in a special economic zone in General Trias, a town in Cavite province about 26km south of Manila.

In 2015, a fire that rapidly spread in a rubber slipper factory in a northern Manila suburb killed 72 people, prompting former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III to order a thorough inspection of about 300,000 factories in metropolitan Manila alone.

He ordered charges to be filed against the owners of the Kentex Manufacturing Corp and local officials who he said ignored the factory’s failure to meet safety requirements.

The Kentex fire was one of the worst in the country after a 1996 disco blaze that killed 162 people in Manila.