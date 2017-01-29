Defiance gives way to resignation in HK

NY Times News Service, HONG KONG

Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year fairs draw thousands of visitors who stroll past stalls of potted narcissus, snack on fish balls and snap up the latest plush toys. In recent years, the largest of the fairs, at Victoria Park, has also become a prime site for political expression.

Two years ago, after street protests failed to achieve greater public participation in the selection of the leader of Hong Kong, some holiday stalls offered clothing and other items carrying pointed messages of resistance.

This year, before the March election of the leader in which the outcome will, as usual, be decided by pro-Beijing loyalists voting on a short list of vetted candidates, defiance appears to have given way to indignant resignation.

“I feel so helpless that as a Hong Konger, as a citizen, I don’t even have a vote,” said Priscilla Pang, a 22-year-old student, frowning at a wheel of fortune featuring the faces of several potential candidates for the leader, or chief executive.

Given a choice, she would pick none of them, she said.

“We’re like chickens having food forced down their throats,” Pang said. “There’s no use fighting.”

The wheel of fortune was set up by the pro-democracy Civic Party to highlight the closed nature of the election, party leader and Legislative Council member Alvin Yeung (楊岳橋) said.

“Most of the Hong Kong people who came and played the wheel, they don’t have the right to vote,” Yeung said. “We allow people to take their turn and see who will be the one, but at the end of the day our message is: None of them are your real choice because this election is not a genuine election.”

Nearby, a stall run by the Democratic Party was selling a modified version of Fish, Prawn, Crab, a Chinese game of chance. It, too featured the expected candidates, with the winners determined by a roll of the dice. The point was that whichever candidate won, it was from the same restricted pool.

“Most people here will not be able to participate whatsoever,” Legislative Council member Helena Wong (黃碧雲) of the Democratic Party said, as she finished up a fai chun — good wishes written in Chinese calligraphy on red paper — for display. “They can at most have fun playing the game.”

The declared candidates include three former government officials and a retired judge. All except the former judge, who is given little chance to win, have embraced the strict framework the Chinese government imposed in 2014 for changes to Hong Kong’s election rules.

It allowed the chief executive to be elected, for the first time, by a popular vote. However, the list of candidates would still be chosen by a pro-Beijing committee.

It was that decision that led to the months of protests in Hong Kong, later known as the Umbrella Movement, calling for “genuine” universal suffrage.

Some leaders of the 2014 protests went on to win seats on the Legislative Council, but a sense of gloom was evident along the political aisle at the weeklong fair, where pro-democracy parties were calling for donations to fight a government-initiated legal challenge to their members’ qualifications to take office.

“Nathan Law (羅冠聰) could be stripped of his Legislative Council membership,” Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), a leader of the 2014 protests who cofounded the Demosisto party with Law, shouted through a megaphone. “If — touch wood — he loses the case, he would go bankrupt.”