Brazilian police seek to arrest commodities tycoon

Reuters, RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazilian police are seeking the arrest of fallen commodities tycoon Eike Batista as part of a vast political bribery probe, investigators said on Thursday, adding that the former billionaire appeared to have already flown to New York.

Batista, Brazil’s richest man just five years ago, seems to have left the country on a German passport on Tuesday night and will be considered a fugitive if he does not surrender soon to authorities, police investigator Tacio Muzzi told reporters.

Representatives for Batista confirmed that he was outside of Brazil, citing professional obligations. They said he had offered to cooperate with investigations and would soon present himself to authorities, without commenting on allegations of criminal behavior.

Globo TV reported late on Thursday that Batista would fly back from the US to Brazil yesterday, citing his lawyers. The report could not be immediately verified.

Police said they believe Batista and eight others facing detention orders on Thursday took part in a US$100 million money laundering ring tied to kickbacks on lucrative contracts in a scheme centered on state-run oil firm Petrobras.

“We can’t categorically affirm that there was an intention to flee,” said Muzzi.

Brazilian police asked Interpol to issue a international “red notice” calling for Batista’s arrest, according to a police media representative.

Batista’s arrest would cap a dramatic fall for a man who was among the 10 richest in the world before the global commodities crash hammered the business empire he has been forced to sell.

One of Brazil’s most outspoken entrepreneurs, Batista’s fortune has dwindled from more than US$30 billion to nearly nothing as his Grupo EBX, a constellation of energy, mining and transportation companies, crumbled in recent years.

Prosecutors said Batista had paid a bribe of about US$16 million in 2011 to former Rio governor Sergio Cabral, who was arrested in November last year on corruption charges.

Investigators did not specify what advantages Batista allegedly gained, but said he was part of the corruption and money laundering operation.

A federal police source said that it appeared Batista was followed to New York the next day by his wife and one of his children.