Agencies

IRELAND

Town fed up with sex calls

Residents of Westport have a message for the sexually desperate: Please, babe, let us sleep. Politicians and regulators said that Westport residents are being besieged by nighttime callers seeking lines operated by a British porn site, Babe Station. Numbers for Westport and Babe Station both start with 098. Many Irish callers are failing to dial the British international code first. Mayo lawmaker Michael Ring said he hoped the British regulator of pay-per-call numbers would persuade Babe Station to find a new number. Irish regulators said they have no power of their own to compel any change. The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland chief executive Michael O’Keeffe said he was lobbying UK counterparts of harassed Westport residents “as a matter of courtesy.”

AUSTRIA

Drunk, nude biker arrested

State broadcaster ORF said a nude and drunk biker was detained after a nighttime joyride that included trying to steer his cycle through the revolving door of a hotel, pulling a fire alarm and then dropping his bike to sprint through part of the southern city of Villach with police in hot pursuit. Not much else was hot. ORF on Tuesday said that temperatures dipped to minus-13°C late on Monday, the night of the caper.

UNITED STATES

Woman strikes officer

A New Hampshire woman is accused of striking a police officer in the face with her hands while demonstrating a sword trick. Police responded to the Manchester home of 51-year-old Lisa Bunker on Monday night for a report of a possible domestic disturbance involving a sword. They said Bunker accidentally struck herself with the sword, causing a cut over her eye. Her ex-husband suffered small cuts to both hands while trying to take the sword away. When police arrived, authorities said Bunker started demonstrating sword tricks and struck an officer in the face with her hands. She was charged with resisting arrest, simple assault and reckless conduct.

UNITED STATES

Agents probe Trump threat

The Secret Service is investigating a Twitter posting by a Kentucky woman who suggested someone could assassinate President Donald Trump. The agency’s field office in Louisville has interviewed Heather Lowrey and conducted a background check. The tweet, according to a screenshot provided to the Courier-Journal, says: “If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK [Martin Luther King], maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump.” Special Agent Richard Ferretti on Tuesday said that once the investigation concludes, the results will be sent to the US Attorney’s office, which would decide on any potential charges. Federal law prohibits threats to the president and the crime is punishable by at least one year in prison and a maximum of five years.

UNITED STATES

Woman escapes carjacking

A sheriff’s office said that a woman narrowly escaped being carjacked after spotting what she thought was a child sitting in the middle of the road in the dark of night. It turned out to be a dummy, dressed in children’s clothing. As the woman slowed her car, two men wearing dark hoodies approached and pulled on her door handles. She sped away and called for help as the suspects fled, said the sheriff’s office in Carteret County, North Carolina. Major Jason Wank said authorities destroyed the dummy later on Sunday. He is asking for help finding those responsible.