Beijing silences liberal economics think tank

AP, BEIJING

Authorities in China have shuttered the Web site and social media accounts of a prominent economics think tank amid a mounting assault on liberal academic voices.

The Unirule Institute of Economics in Beijing has become the latest target of a government crackdown after the forced retirement of a professor who criticized Mao Zedong (毛澤東) and sacking of a provincial official who called communist China’s founder the “devil.”

Liberal intellectuals and Chinese political observers have grown increasingly alarmed by the government crackdown, which overlaps with the rise of an increasingly cohesive and confident movement both online and on China’s streets dedicated to defending Mao’s reputation and his hardline policies.

WESTERN VALUES

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) took power in 2012, reformist magazines and Web sites have been shut, while university professors and even the nation’s judiciary have been warned against spreading liberal Western values.

Unirule founder Mao Yushi (茅于軾) yesterday said that representatives from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) informed him last week that the Web site was shut down because it violated the law, but gave no details.

“It’s a terrible thing, it existed for many years,” Mao Yushi said. “I told [the officials] this is not the law, and they had no response because they won’t answer these questions.”

Unirule and Mao Yushi are particularly reviled by China’s increasingly vocal “leftists” who see their support of free-market economics as antithetical to Mao Zedong’s revolutionary legacy and traditional CCP ideology.

In recent weeks, Maoists have organized online campaigns and street demonstrations to target a succession of liberal academics, apparently with the support of Chinese authorities who typically break up most forms of unauthorized political activity.

The party’s nationalistic Global Times tabloid, which yesterday reported on the phenomenon of the growing Maoist movement, opined in a separate piece this week that Mao Yushi’s silencing should serve as a lesson.

“Liberals absolutely must learn this lesson: openly being an oppositional speaker or denier will get you nowhere in China,” said the op-ed, which was later removed. “Taking ideas from the West, and trying to pass them off as genuine, will eventually hit a wall,” it said.

Mao Yushi was awarded the Milton Friedman Prize by the libertarian Cato Institute in 2012, but was banned from traveling to Washington to accept the award.

The Chinese government frequently uses travel restrictions as a method of silencing or punishing its critics.

In recent years, Mao Yushi has openly questioned whether the Xi administration has reversed course on decades of Chinese economic reform in favor of companies and entire industries under state control.

MAO LOYALISTS

He has also warned about the revival of a militant neo-Maoist movement reminiscent of the political violence and extreme xenophobia of the 1966 to 1976 Cultural Revolution, when fanatical Mao Zedong loyalists targeted ideological opponents and neighbors and relatives turned against each other to survive.

In June last year, the 88-year old economist detailed to The Associated Press the abuse he suffered during the Cultural Revolution, when a gang of young Mao Zedong loyalists lashed his father and him with copper-flecked whips.