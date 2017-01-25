World Nesw Quick Take

Agencies

JAPAN

Troops dig cars from snow

The Self-Defense Forces yesterday mobilized to help dig out more than 200 vehicles stuck in heavy snow in the west of the nation, officials said. Tottori Prefecture has seen heavy snowfall since Monday night with a record 1 meter accumulating in one town. Tottori Governor Shinji Hirai had requested the military aid early yesterday. “In addition to 28 personnel who arrived in the early morning, 33 more are on the way,” Daisuke Amano of the prefecture’s disaster prevention unit said. He said there were about 240 cars unable to move at 7:30am.

BANGLADESH

Trees to attract lightening

The government has begun planting 1 million palm trees nationwide to help prevent hundreds of people being killed by lightning strikes every year, a top official said yesterday. Authorities last year declared lightning a natural disaster as official tallies recorded more than 200 deaths last year, with 82 people dying on a single day in May. Experts say the real number was actually much higher, with one independent monitor saying 349 people were killed by lightning strikes last year.

CHINA

Japanese hotelier snubbed

The National Tourism Administration has urged tour operators to sever ties with a Japanese hotel chain amid an escalating row over the hotelier’s denial of the 1937 massacre by Japanese troops in Nanjing in 1937. A furore erupted this month over books by Toshio Motoya, president of Tokyo-based hotel and real-estate developer APA Group, that air his revisionist views and are placed in every room of the firm’s more than 400 hotels. Motoya, using the pen name Seiji Fuji, wrote that stories of the Nanjing Massacre were “impossible.”

INDONESIA

Weapons smuggling probed

Authorities are investigating allegations of weapons smuggling by dozens of its peacekeepers who were arrested in Sudan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Sudanese media reported on Friday last week that the North Darfur State administration arrested Indonesian police officers who were suspected of trying to smuggle out 29 Kalashnikov rifles and about 70 guns in their luggage at El Fasher Airport. Ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir said the initial information they received was that the luggage did not belong to the police unit and the UN is currently conducting an investigation. National Police spokesman Martinus Sitompul said the police officers are being held in a transit camp in Sudan. He insisted that the luggage that contained guns did not belong to the group, citing the chief of the police unit as saying it did not bear the identification stickers they use.

SOUTH KOREA

‘Pokemon Go’ released

Nintendo Co’s smash hit Pokemon Go was unleashed in the country yesterday, six months after it was released elsewhere in the world, a delay caused by security fears over Google Maps. “We have waited very long and worked very hard to launch ‘Pokemon Go’ in South Korea,” Pokemon Korea chief executiv Lim Jae-boem said. Pokemon Go relies on Google Maps to work, but in most of the country those functions have been limited by the government for national security reasons. Neither Niantic nor Pokemon Korea specified how they managed to work around the Google Maps challenge. “We used various publicly accessible data sources,” Niantic art director Dennis Hwang said.