New crackdown on golf

The government has launched a renewed crackdown on golf, closing 111 courses and telling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members to stay off the links in an effort to conserve water and land. Xinhua news agency on Sunday said the courses were closed for improperly using groundwater, arable land or land in nature reserves. It said authorities have imposed restrictions on 65 more courses. China banned the development of new golf courses in 2004, but the number in operation has more than tripled since.

Newborns up by 7.9%

The nation welcomed 17.86 million newborns last year, up 7.9 percent or 1.31 million from 2015, with nearly half of the new births occurring in families which already had one child, National Health and Family Planning Commission official Yang Wenzhuang (楊文莊) said on Sunday. The proportion of newborns born to parents who already had a first child rose from about 30 percent in 2013 to 45 percent last year, Yang said, following the easing of family planning policies in 2015 to allow more families a second child.

Xi heads new commission

President Xi Jinping (習近平) is to head a new commission overseeing joint military and civilian development, Xinhua news agency said late on Sunday after the CCP’s politburo meeting. “The commission will be the central agency tasked with decision-making, deliberation and coordination of major issues regarding integrated military and civilian development,” it said, without elaborating. Xi already oversees the People’s Liberation Army as head of the powerful Central Military Commission, and in April was appointed commander-in-chief of a new joint command headquarters for the military.

Hamon wins first round

Left-wing outsider Benoit Hamon is to fight former prime minister Manuel Valls for the Socialist presidential nomination on Sunday after winning the first round of the party’s primary. Hamon was not considered a serious contender when the campaign began last month, but the 49-year-old former minister of education put himself in the driving seat with what he called a “message of hope and renewal.” Hamon scored more than 36 percent with Valls trailing on 31 percent, according to results from about 80 percent of polling stations. Maverick former minister of industrial renewal Arnaud Montebourg was eliminated with 17 percent and immediately threw his support behind Hamon.

State fund chief dismissed

The government yesterday dismissed a deputy head of the state fund that runs seized companies and shut down two local TV stations in the latest decrees issued under emergency rule, imposed in the wake of July last year’s failed coup attempt. The Official Gazette said Zulfukar Sukru Kanberoglu of the TMSF fund was one of 367 people dismissed from state institutions under the latest four decrees, which also reinstated 124 civil servants. It said the people were dismissed for being members of, or having links to, terror groups or groups which act against national security.

Italy joins probe into death

The government on Sunday said it has agreed to Italy’s request to send experts to try and retrieve footage from security cameras at a Cairo metro station that a murdered Italian student used the day he disappeared about a year ago. A statement by the chief prosecutor said the Italian experts would be accompanied by others from a “specialized” German company. Together, they are to analyze the material in the hope of finding who is behind the disappearance of Giulio Regeni. Regeni is known to have gone to the Dokki station on his way to visit a friend in Cairo on Jan. 25 last year, the fifth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Thousands of security forces are routinely deployed in Cairo on the uprising’s anniversary and that week police had been aggressively rounding up activists to head off protests. That has led to speculation, denied by Cairo, that security forces were behind his abduction and death.