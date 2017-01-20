Anger greets Hamas’ problems with electricity

AFP, JABALIA, Palestinian Territories

A 25-year-old nicknamed Guevara because of his admiration for the Latin American revolutionary returned to his home in Gaza after days of hiding, but he was not giving up.

He had avoided home after a warning that Hamas security forces were looking for him due to his role as an organizer of protests over severe electricity shortages.

In a mock army jacket and with a Che Guevara-like beard, Mohammed al-Taluli was being greeted by dozens of supporters from his neighborhood of Jabalia, a crowded, overgrown refugee camp north of Gaza City.

“We are going to continue asking for our humanitarian demands,” he said seated at a plastic table in a room in his home he called his office.

Hamas, the Muslim movement that runs the Gaza Strip, has ended a series of protests over the electricity crisis with a security crackdown and aid from Qatar used to purchase more fuel.

However, frustration in places like Jabalia remains and there are once again warnings that deteriorating conditions in the Palestinian enclave of 2 million people might be leading to a larger eruption of anger.

Gazans face electricity shortages all year, but the problem is exacerbated in winter and mid-summer, when power use spikes.

The Hamas authorities in the coastal enclave usually provide electricity in eight-hour intervals, but supply was reduced to four hours this month.

Protests began modestly, with dozens of people holding candles, before culminating on Thursday last week with thousands marching in Jabalia toward the electricity company.

Hamas security forces fired into the air to disperse the crowd and carried out arrests.

Further protests were prevented by a show of force by Hamas security.

Perhaps sensing the urgency, Hamas sought help, including from Turkey and Qatar, which agreed to donate US$12 million for fuel purchases.

On Monday, Hamas said it was returning to eight-hour electricity — and was releasing all those arrested in connection with the protests.

A Gaza government spokesman said that Jabalia protesters were attacking security forces and public buildings, but also said that Hamas was responding to demands by working to improve electricity supply.

“There is no security solution,” Salama Maroof told reporters.

Taluli felt safe enough to return home after the announcement that those arrested would be released, but for him and others, the electricity shortages are only one in a series of frustrations.

Many young people feel trapped between Hamas’ strict rule and Israel’s blockade of the enclave, which has been in place for about a decade and prevents them from leaving.

Egypt’s border with Gaza has also remained largely closed and unemployment is about 42 percent.

Three wars since 2008 between Palestinian militants in Gaza and Israel have left behind death and destruction, not to mention psychological scars.

Even those with longtime businesses have suffered.

“I need electricity for more than eight hours to complete my work for the customers,” said 29-year-old Mohamed Abu Sharaf, whose family has had a print shop in Gaza City for 40 years.

As he spoke, the electricity supply ended again.

The reasons for the electricity shortages are multi-layered, with the first simply a lack of capacity. Gaza has one power plant that runs on diesel fuel.

It also imports electricity from Israel and Egypt, but it is not nearly enough.