Agencies

UNITED STATES

Manson still alive: official

A California prison official said former cult leader Charles Manson is alive following reports that he was hospitalized. TMZ on Tuesday reported that Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, about 95km from the California prison where he has been incarcerated. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton declined to say whether Manson has been hospitalized. Thornton said Manson, 82, is still assigned to the prison in Corcoran, but she declined to say whether he is there, citing safety and security protocols. Privacy laws prohibit her from discussing an inmate’s medical situation, Thornton said. Manson was convicted of orchestrating the murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969.

GERMANY

Alleged IS militant on trial

An alleged Islamic State (IS) militant accused of scoping out potential targets for an attack in Berlin, including the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag, was scheduled to go on trial in the nation yesterday. It was to be the country’s first trial of a suspected Islamic State militant deployed to the nation from Syria. The defendant, identified only as 19-year-old Shaas Al-M from Syria, allegedly fought with the Islamic State group in Syria for two years before arriving in Germany as a refugee in August 2015. He is to stand trial in a special state security court in Berlin on charges of membership of a foreign terrorist organization, which carries up to 10 years in jail, and military weapons law violations.

THE GAMBIA

Election official flees

The head of the nation’s electoral commission has fled to Senegal fearing a plot against him, a month after declaring President Yahya Jammeh lost an election following 22 years in power, one of his relatives said. Independent Electoral Commission Chairman Alieu Momar Njie “fled to Senegal after he got information that the Gambian authorities were plotting against him and his team” one of his relatives told reporters on Tuesday. “Some of his team members have also left for Senegal,” the relative said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The relative did not elaborate on how Njie fled or say who had gone with him.

PAKISTAN

Bomb hits police vehicle

A police official said a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying police in the country’s northwest, wounding four officers and 15 passersby. Local police official Mohammad Nawaz said yesterday’s attack took place in the city of Dera Ismail Khan, a gateway to the troubled tribal region bordering Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

UNITED STATES

US stars to be buried

Screen icon Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, are to be buried side by side, US media reported on Tuesday. ABC News said a private memorial service limited to family and close friends would take place on Thursday. Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher told ABC’s 20/20 on Friday last week he was planning a joint service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills with the help of Billie Lourd, his niece and Carrie Fisher’s daughter. “It will be exactly what they both wanted, to be together,” he said. The family is understood to be discussing a public memorial, although no plans have been announced.