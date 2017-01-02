N Korea readying ICBM test-fire, Kim says

Bloomberg

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said North Korea is in the “last stage” of preparations to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), refusing to slow his nuclear arms development as US president-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in Washington.

Kim made his remarks in a New Year’s televised address as he outlined his country’s military achievements for the past year, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said yesterday.

North Korea has conducted three nuclear tests under Kim and launched a series of long-range rockets.

North Korea “will continue to strengthen its ability based on nuclear might to mount a pre-emptive attack,” Kim said during a half-hour speech that touched on a range of issues, including economic policy and relations with South Korea.

Since taking power in late 2011, the North Korean leader has concentrated on developing nuclear missiles that could reach the US. The country has refused to accept US demands to freeze its arms development before the two sides can resume disarmament talks.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, likened Kim to a “maniac” during his campaign, while suggesting he could meet with the North Korea leader for nuclear talks.

While Kim made no mention of Trump in his speech, his comments released yesterday signal that North Korea might seek to test-fire a long-range missile around the inauguration to raise stakes ahead of potential talks with the Trump administration.

“North Korea is showing its leverage ahead of future negotiations with the Trump administration,” said Kim Tae-woo, who teaches military issues at South Korea’s Konyang University. “North Korea’s hope to be recognized as a nuclear power through some sort of big deal with the US hasn’t lessened, and we may even be seeing Kim deploying ICBMs this year.”