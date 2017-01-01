Agencies

IRAQ

Bombs hit Baghdad

Two bombs exploded at a busy market in central Baghdad yesterday, killing at least 25 people and wounding more than 50, police and medics said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Islamic State group regularly attacks civilians in the city. Police said the blasts went off near car parts shops in the Sinak neighborhood during the morning rush hour. One of them was triggered by a suicide bomber, the other was a planted explosive, a Ministry of the Interior official told reporters. Civilians picked through the debris of the explosions including a food cart torn apart by the blast as medics carried off the casualties. The Islamic State has lost much of the northern and western territory it seized in 2014 and is now resisting an Iraqi offensive on the northern city of Mosul, the ultra-hardline group’s last major stronghold in the country.

CHINA

Ying Kou chairman jailed

The chairman of Ying Kou Port Group was sentenced to 14 years in prison for accepting about 26.8 million yuan (US$3.83 million) in bribes, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday. Since 2002, Gao Baoyu (高寶玉), who was also the Communist Party’s secretary of Ying Kou, abused his position by accepting bribes for appointments, the agency said. The verdict, handed down by a court in the northern city of Anshan, was not appealed. Ying Kou and Gao could not be immediately reached for comment. On Friday, the state prosecutor formally charged former Taiwan Affairs Office deputy director Gong Qinggai (龔清概) with bribery and abuse of power, setting the stage for his trial.

CHINA

CCTV to extend global reach

China Central Television (CCTV), Beijing’s largest and most important TV network, said it would launch a new global media platform at the stroke of New Year’s Day to help re-brand the nation overseas. The new multilingual media cluster is to have six TV channels, a video newsletter agency and a new media agency and will see the original CCTV News channel renamed as China Global Television Network, the network said on its Web site on Friday night. China has been extending its global influence with “soft power” tactics such as launching new English-language media and auditioning international public relations firms to tailor its branding strategy. President Xi Jinping (習近平) in February said that state media must tell the nation’s story to the world better and become internationally influential, adding that onshore portals must follow the party line and promote “positive propaganda as the main theme.”

CZECH REPUBLIC

Aircraft lands after threat

A Boeing 707 operated by a Polish charter airline on Friday made an emergency landing in Prague after a bomb threat by a passenger who was then detained by police, officials said. “A man who threatened to detonate a booby trap... is in the hands of the Czech police,” Minister of the Interior Milan Chovanec told a Czech TV station. “The man was Polish, just like most passengers,” he added but declined to say whether the police had actually found a bomb. Richard Klima, spokesman for Prague’s air traffic controllers, told reporters that the Enter Air plane flying from Las Palmas, Spain to Warsaw landed in Prague following the pilot’s request. Chovanec said about 160 passengers were evacuated from the aircraft that had landed at a disused old airport next to Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport, and that the situation was safe.