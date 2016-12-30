Berlin attacker suspected aide held

AFP, BERLIN

German police on Wednesday detained a Tunisian they believe “could have been involved” in the Berlin Christmas market attack, with alleged links to Anis Amri, the suspected assailant shot dead in Italy last week.

The arrest was the first in Germany by investigators seeking to discover if Amri had accomplices in the Dec. 19 attack when he allegedly hijacked a truck and drove it into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people.

“The deceased suspect Anis Amri had saved the number of this 40-year-old Tunisian national in his phone. The investigations indicate that he could have been involved in the attack,” the German prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The suspect was taken into custody early on Wednesday after federal police officers searched his Berlin home and work premises.

“The extent to which the suspicions against the detained person can be confirmed remains subject to further investigation,” the statement added.

Amri, 24, went on the run and was the focus of a four-day manhunt before being shot dead by police in Milan, northern Italy, after opening fire first.

German police said they found his fingerprints and his temporary residence permit in the cab of the truck used in the Berlin attack, next to the body of its registered Polish driver, who was killed with a gunshot to the head.

The Berlin rampage was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, which released a video on Friday last week in which Amri is shown pledging allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

More than a week after the attack, investigators were still battling to find out if Amri had help before and after the assault.

Three other men, including Amri’s nephew, were arrested by Tunisian authorities on Friday last week.

On Wednesday, a spokesman at the anti-terrorism unit told reporters that their probe was ongoing, declining to give further details.

Separately, investigators came closer to tracing Amri’s escape route to Milan.

The Tunisian had boarded an overnight bus in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, near the German border, that took him to Lyon in central France, sources close to the investigation said.

“We believe he was in Nijmegen, most likely last Wednesday,” Dutch public prosecution service spokesman Wim de Bruin said.

“There are video images and it’s very likely him,” De Bruin said, adding that “it’s most likely here where he received a SIM card,” which Italian police later found on his body.

Amri got off the bus at the Gare de la Part-Dieu railway station in France, one of the sources said.

Surveillance cameras filmed Amri at the station on Thursday last week.

From there, he took a train to the French Alpine town of Chambery before heading to Milan.

A train ticket from Lyon to Milan via Turin was also found on Amri’s body.

However, investigators are still trying to determine how Amri was able to leave Berlin and cross most of Germany to reach the Netherlands, and whether he received assistance.

German magazine Focus quoted unnamed security sources as saying Amri had been texting messages and sending photographs to “Islamist friends” only 10 minutes before the attack.

Several German media also quoted government sources as saying the truck came to an automatic stop thanks to the activation of an emergency braking system.

Amri was known to Tunisian police as a juvenile delinquent who drank and took drugs.