Republicans reject Russia-election link

Republicans on Saturday rejected reports of a secret CIA assessment finding that Russia sought to tip the US presidential election in Donald Trump’s favor, as a Democratic Senate leader called for an investigation.

“The intelligence is wrong,” Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesman Sean Spicer told CNN. “It didn’t happen.”

He was referring to a New York Times report saying US intelligence agencies had “high confidence” that Russian hackers infiltrated the Republican National Committee’s computer systems as well as those of Democratic Party organizations, but released information stolen only from the Democrats.

News about the CIA report, first reported by the Washington Post on Friday, drew an extraordinary rebuke from Trump’s camp.

“These are the same people that said [former Iraqi president] Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” Trump’s transition team said.

However, US Senator Chuck Schumer, set to become Democratic minority leader next month, called for a congressional probe into the matter.

“That any country could be meddling in our elections should shake both political parties to their core,” he said on Saturday. “It’s imperative that our intelligence community turns over any relevant information so that Congress can conduct a full investigation.”

The reports of Russian interference in the White House vote follow US President Barack Obama’s order for a review of all cyberattacks that took place during the election cycle.

The Washington Post said that individuals with connections to Moscow provided the WikiLeaks Web site with e-mails hacked from the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Democratic candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s campaign chief and others.

“It is the assessment of the intelligence community that Russia’s goal here was to favor one candidate over the other, to help Trump get elected,” a US official briefed on an intelligence presentation to key senators told the newspaper. “That’s the consensus view.”

CIA agents told the lawmakers it was “quite clear” that electing Trump was Russia’s goal, according to officials who spoke to the Post.

Russian hackers did not limit their hits to the Democrats, the Times reported.

“We now have high confidence that they hacked the DNC and the RNC, and conspicuously released no documents” from the Republican organization, one senior administration official told the Times.

It is unclear however when Russia started supporting Trump, “and many intelligence officials — and former officials in Mrs Clinton’s campaign — believe that the primary motive of the Russians was to simply disrupt the campaign and undercut confidence in the integrity of the vote,” the Times said.

The CIA’s assessment falls short of a formal US assessment produced by all 17 intelligence agencies, the Post said.

Republican US Representative Devin Nunes, chair of the House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee and a member of Trump’s transition team, said he “does not believe the evidence shows that the Russians interfered in the elections in order to help Trump,” a spokesman said.

However Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, said “the integrity of our elections is hindered” when Trump and his transition team “minimize or dismiss the intelligence assessments.”

For Schiff, “one would also have to be willfully blind not to see that these Russian actions were uniformly damaging to Secretary Clinton and helpful to Donald Trump.”